Scottish Premiership
St Mirren15:00Hibernian
Venue: Simple Digital Arena

St Mirren v Hibernian

Hibs' Stevie Mallan will face former club St Mirren for the first time since he returned to Scotland
Hibs' Stevie Mallan will face former club St Mirren for the first time since he returned to Scotland

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website
  • St Mirren have won both of their last two top-flight meetings with Hibernian; they have never won three in a row against them at this level.
  • Since failing to win any of their first eight visits to St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership (D5 L3), Hibs have since won four of the most recent seven (D1 L2).
  • After beating Dundee in their opening game of the season, St Mirren have gone five league games without a win (D1 L4), last going on a longer winless run in the Scottish Premiership in December 2014 (eight games).
  • Hibernian, who beat Dundee 3-0 last time out to end a run of seven away league matches without a victory, haven't won back-to-back away league matches since October 2017.
  • Excluding own goals, whilst only Rangers (10) have had more different goalscorers in this season's Premiership than Hibs (8), St. Mirren have had the fewest in the competition, with Daniel Mullen their only player to score a goal for them so far this season.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts6510112916
2Rangers6321156911
3Hibernian6321126611
4Livingston632164211
5Kilmarnock631285310
6Celtic631264210
7Aberdeen62315509
8St Johnstone6222610-48
9Hamilton620468-26
10Motherwell6114610-44
11St Mirren6114312-94
12Dundee6006214-120
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you