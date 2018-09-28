Kilmarnock v Motherwell
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website
- Kilmarnock have won back-to-back league meetings with Motherwell for the first time since August 2014; they have never won three in succession against them in the top flight.
- Motherwell were on a four-match winning streak over Kilmarnock in the league at Rugby Park before they lost their most recent match there last season (1-0 in December 2017).
- Kilmarnock have won 11 of their past 14 home league games (D1 L2), after having won only one of 16 prior to this run (D5 L10).
- Motherwell have already lost four of their six league games this season (W1 D1), as many as their final 14 games of 2017-18 combined (W5 D5 L4).
- Chris Burke has been directly involved in three goals in Kilmarnock's last two league games (one goal, two assists), as many as his previous 24 league appearances combined.