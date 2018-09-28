League Two
Newport15:00Cambridge
Venue: Rodney Parade

Newport County v Cambridge United

Newport County will be without the suspended Robbie Willmott for the visit of Cambridge in League Two.

Captain Andrew Croft remains sidelined as he continues his recovery from an Achilles problem but defender David Pipe is set to return after illness.

Cambridge skipper Gary Deegan is suspended after he picked up a fifth booking of the season in the draw against Mansfield

Striker Jabo Ibehre is available after he sat out the Mansfield game.

Third-placed Newport have lost just once at home in the league this season while Cambridge are 19th.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 29th September 2018

  • NewportNewport County15:00CambridgeCambridge United
  • CarlisleCarlisle United15:00StevenageStevenage
  • CheltenhamCheltenham Town15:00Lincoln CityLincoln City
  • ColchesterColchester United15:00BuryBury
  • CrawleyCrawley Town15:00YeovilYeovil Town
  • GrimsbyGrimsby Town15:00MorecambeMorecambe
  • MacclesfieldMacclesfield Town15:00Forest GreenForest Green Rovers
  • MansfieldMansfield Town15:00NorthamptonNorthampton Town
  • MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons15:00TranmereTranmere Rovers
  • Notts CountyNotts County15:00CreweCrewe Alexandra
  • Port ValePort Vale15:00ExeterExeter City
  • SwindonSwindon Town15:00OldhamOldham Athletic

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City97111871122
2Exeter9612189919
3Newport96121013-319
4Colchester94412081216
5Carlisle95131010016
6Yeovil9432167915
7Oldham9432159615
8Forest Green9360137615
9Swindon94321614215
10Stevenage9432119215
11MK Dons935197214
12Bury94141411313
13Tranmere9342108213
14Port Vale9414108213
15Crawley94141111013
16Mansfield8251107311
17Crewe82249908
18Cheltenham9225711-48
19Cambridge9225816-88
20Northampton9144813-57
21Morecambe9207518-136
22Grimsby9126516-115
23Notts County90361024-143
24Macclesfield9027718-112
View full League Two table

