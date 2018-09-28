Newport County v Cambridge United

Newport County will be without the suspended Robbie Willmott for the visit of Cambridge in League Two.

Captain Andrew Croft remains sidelined as he continues his recovery from an Achilles problem but defender David Pipe is set to return after illness.

Cambridge skipper Gary Deegan is suspended after he picked up a fifth booking of the season in the draw against Mansfield

Striker Jabo Ibehre is available after he sat out the Mansfield game.

Third-placed Newport have lost just once at home in the league this season while Cambridge are 19th.