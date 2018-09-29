League One
Coventry12:30Sunderland
Venue: Ricoh Arena, England

Coventry City v Sunderland

Line-ups

Coventry

  • 1Burge
  • 17Sterling
  • 15Hyam
  • 4Willis
  • 12Brown
  • 23Thomas
  • 20Bayliss
  • 8Doyle
  • 26Shipley
  • 18Clarke-Harris
  • 10Chaplin

Substitutes

  • 5Davies
  • 6Kelly
  • 7Jones
  • 13O'Brien
  • 16Ogogo
  • 21Bakayoko
  • 22Andreu

Sunderland

  • 1McLaughlin
  • 12Flanagan
  • 15Baldwin
  • 4Loovens
  • 33Hume
  • 11Gooch
  • 7Maguire
  • 6Cattermole
  • 8McGeouch
  • 10Honeyman
  • 20Maja

Substitutes

  • 2Matthews
  • 3Oviedo
  • 5Ozturk
  • 17Sinclair
  • 19McGeady
  • 25Ruiter
  • 27Power
Referee:
Michael Salisbury

Match report to follow.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterborough971124111322
2Portsmouth96301771021
3Sunderland95311991018
4Doncaster9531157818
5Walsall95311411318
6Charlton9522139417
7Barnsley84311551015
8Blackpool935185314
9Accrington93511211114
10Fleetwood9342137613
11Scunthorpe93421318-513
12Luton93331010012
13Coventry9324710-311
14Rochdale93241420-611
15Burton83141011-110
16Southend93151013-310
17Bristol Rovers9225911-28
18Wycombe9153913-48
19Wimbledon9225713-68
20Shrewsbury914479-27
21Gillingham92161118-77
22Bradford9207715-86
23Oxford Utd9126919-105
24Plymouth9036516-113
