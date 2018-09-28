Brentford v Reading

England Under-20 international Rico Henry will not feature for Brentford

Brentford boss Dean Smith will likely revert to his strongest XI after making six changes for the 3-1 Carabao Cup defeat at Arsenal in midweek.

Full-back Rico Henry is still reaching match fitness after a knee injury.

Reading's John O'Shea is suspended after his red card against Hull City.

Vito Mannone, David Meyler, Jordan Obita and Adrian Popa are all injury concerns, but long-term absentees Garath McCleary and Callum Harriott are edging closer to returns.

Reading manager Paul Clement told BBC Radio Berkshire:

"We approach this game as a single opportunity to get more points and put in another strong performance.

"When the team plays well, scores goals, keeps a clean sheet and wins well under pressure, you are thinking about rewarding that group of players.

"But there are some enforced changes through suspension, but with six days since the last game, there's other factors to consider when picking a line-up.

"Brentford are a very offensive side with some quick and direct players so we'll have to be very good on countering that."

Match facts