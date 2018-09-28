Championship
Brentford15:00Reading
Venue: Griffin Park

Brentford v Reading

Brentford's Rico Henry
England Under-20 international Rico Henry will not feature for Brentford
Brentford boss Dean Smith will likely revert to his strongest XI after making six changes for the 3-1 Carabao Cup defeat at Arsenal in midweek.

Full-back Rico Henry is still reaching match fitness after a knee injury.

Reading's John O'Shea is suspended after his red card against Hull City.

Vito Mannone, David Meyler, Jordan Obita and Adrian Popa are all injury concerns, but long-term absentees Garath McCleary and Callum Harriott are edging closer to returns.

Reading manager Paul Clement told BBC Radio Berkshire:

"We approach this game as a single opportunity to get more points and put in another strong performance.

"When the team plays well, scores goals, keeps a clean sheet and wins well under pressure, you are thinking about rewarding that group of players.

"But there are some enforced changes through suspension, but with six days since the last game, there's other factors to consider when picking a line-up.

"Brentford are a very offensive side with some quick and direct players so we'll have to be very good on countering that."

Match facts

  • Brentford have won five of their last eight league matches against Reading (D1 L2).
  • Reading have not kept a clean sheet in their last 23 visits to Brentford in all competitions since a 1-0 win in September 1973.
  • Brentford have lost just two of their last 26 Championship games on home soil (W13 D11 L2) and are unbeaten in their last nine (W6 D3) winning each of their previous four.
  • Reading have won just one of their last 12 Championship away games (D4 L7), however that victory did come in their last away outing against Preston (3-2).
  • Only Swansea City and Ipswich (both 25) have used more players in the Championship this season than Reading (24), whilst Brentford (17) have used three players fewer than any other side in the division.
  • Brentford striker Neal Maupay has been directly involved in 11 goals in the Championship this season (eight goals, three assists); the most of any player.

Saturday 29th September 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds95311971218
2Middlesbrough9531113818
3West Brom952222121017
4Sheff Utd95131511416
5Wigan95131411316
6Derby95131310316
7Brentford94321610615
8Bristol City94231411314
9Nottm Forest9351119214
10Sheff Wed94231414014
11Norwich94231313014
12Blackburn93511111014
13Aston Villa93421514113
14Swansea934276113
15Bolton9333912-312
16QPR9315715-810
17Birmingham916278-19
18Stoke92341216-49
19Rotherham9306614-89
20Reading92251213-18
21Hull9216916-77
22Millwall9135713-66
23Ipswich9054612-65
24Preston9126918-95
View full Championship table

