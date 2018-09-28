Championship
Blackburn15:00Nottm Forest
Venue: Ewood Park

Blackburn Rovers v Nottingham Forest

Charlie Mulgrew
Charlie Mulgrew has scored three goals this season
Follow live text commentary of Saturday's EFL action from 12:15 BST

Blackburn defender Charlie Mulgrew returns after missing the last two matches and is likely to take the place of the suspended Derrick Williams.

Striker Ben Brereton is ineligible as he is currently on loan from opponents Nottingham Forest.

Forest winger Diogo Goncalves starts a three-match ban for his red card against Stoke in the Carabao Cup.

Striker Daryl Murphy will hope to retain his place after coming back into the team and scoring in that game.

Match facts

  • Blackburn are unbeaten in six league meetings with Nottingham Forest (W3 D3) since losing 4-1 in January 2014.
  • Nottingham Forest have won two of their last 13 away matches at Blackburn in all competitions (D3 L8).
  • Blackburn are currently enjoying a 24-game unbeaten run at Ewood Park in the EFL (W15 D9) since a 1-0 defeat by AFC Wimbledon in September 2017 - only once in their history have they have they gone longer without defeat on home soil (30 games unbeaten between April 1911 and December 1912).
  • Forest boss Aitor Karanka has never won against Blackburn in five previous attempts, all in the Championship (W0 D4 L1).
  • Blackburn's Bradley Dack has been directly involved in 10 goals from seven appearances in all competitions so far this season (6 goals, 4 assists).
  • Eighty-two percent of Nottingham Forest's goals in the Championship this season have been scored in the second half (9/11); the highest percentage of any side.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds95311971218
2Middlesbrough9531113818
3West Brom952222121017
4Sheff Utd95131511416
5Wigan95131411316
6Derby95131310316
7Brentford94321610615
8Bristol City94231411314
9Nottm Forest9351119214
10Sheff Wed94231414014
11Norwich94231313014
12Blackburn93511111014
13Aston Villa93421514113
14Swansea934276113
15Bolton9333912-312
16QPR9315715-810
17Birmingham916278-19
18Stoke92341216-49
19Rotherham9306614-89
20Reading92251213-18
21Hull9216916-77
22Millwall9135713-66
23Ipswich9054612-65
24Preston9126918-95
View full Championship table

