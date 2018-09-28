Championship
Bolton15:00Derby
Venue: University of Bolton Stadium

Bolton Wanderers v Derby County

David Wheater
David Wheater has made 188 league appearances for Bolton since joining from Middlesbrough in January 2011
Follow live text commentary of Saturday's EFL action from 12:15 BST

Bolton Wanderers will be without defender Marc Wilson after he was sent off in the 0-0 draw with Ipswich Town.

Either Mark Beevers or David Wheater is likely to come in for the former Republic of Ireland international.

Derby County, who knocked Manchester United out of the Carabao Cup in midweek, welcome back forward Tom Lawrence after his three-match ban.

Striker Jack Marriott will be hoping for a recall after coming off the bench to score his first goal against United.

Match facts

  • Bolton are winless in their last nine league matches against Derby (D4 L5), since a 2-0 win in August 2012.
  • Derby have won their last three Championship games against Bolton, scoring nine goals across those matches.
  • Bolton have failed to win any of their previous five Championship games (D2 L3) failing to score in each of their last two having gone five games without defeat prior to this run (W4 D1).
  • Since the start of last season only Birmingham City (25) have failed to score in more Championship games than Bolton Wanderers (23).
  • Bolton are 10 points better off this season (12 points) than they were after nine games played in the Championship last season (2 points).
  • Mason Mount has been directly involved in more goals than any other Derby player in the Championship this season (4 - three goals, one assist).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds95311971218
2Middlesbrough9531113818
3West Brom952222121017
4Sheff Utd95131511416
5Wigan95131411316
6Derby95131310316
7Brentford94321610615
8Bristol City94231411314
9Nottm Forest9351119214
10Sheff Wed94231414014
11Norwich94231313014
12Blackburn93511111014
13Aston Villa93421514113
14Swansea934276113
15Bolton9333912-312
16QPR9315715-810
17Birmingham916278-19
18Stoke92341216-49
19Rotherham9306614-89
20Reading92251213-18
21Hull9216916-77
22Millwall9135713-66
23Ipswich9054612-65
24Preston9126918-95
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you