Bolton Wanderers v Derby County

David Wheater has made 188 league appearances for Bolton since joining from Middlesbrough in January 2011

Bolton Wanderers will be without defender Marc Wilson after he was sent off in the 0-0 draw with Ipswich Town.

Either Mark Beevers or David Wheater is likely to come in for the former Republic of Ireland international.

Derby County, who knocked Manchester United out of the Carabao Cup in midweek, welcome back forward Tom Lawrence after his three-match ban.

Striker Jack Marriott will be hoping for a recall after coming off the bench to score his first goal against United.

Match facts