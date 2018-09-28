Bolton Wanderers v Derby County
Bolton Wanderers will be without defender Marc Wilson after he was sent off in the 0-0 draw with Ipswich Town.
Either Mark Beevers or David Wheater is likely to come in for the former Republic of Ireland international.
Derby County, who knocked Manchester United out of the Carabao Cup in midweek, welcome back forward Tom Lawrence after his three-match ban.
Striker Jack Marriott will be hoping for a recall after coming off the bench to score his first goal against United.
Match facts
- Bolton are winless in their last nine league matches against Derby (D4 L5), since a 2-0 win in August 2012.
- Derby have won their last three Championship games against Bolton, scoring nine goals across those matches.
- Bolton have failed to win any of their previous five Championship games (D2 L3) failing to score in each of their last two having gone five games without defeat prior to this run (W4 D1).
- Since the start of last season only Birmingham City (25) have failed to score in more Championship games than Bolton Wanderers (23).
- Bolton are 10 points better off this season (12 points) than they were after nine games played in the Championship last season (2 points).
- Mason Mount has been directly involved in more goals than any other Derby player in the Championship this season (4 - three goals, one assist).