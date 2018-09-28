Millwall v Sheffield United

From the section

Millwall's on-loan midfielder Ryan Leonard is able to face parent club Sheffield United

Millwall boss Neil Harris is expected to revert to a full-strength side after making eight changes for Wednesday's 3-1 Carabao Cup defeat against Fulham.

Shaun Hutchinson (knee) remains Millwall's only long-term absentee and loanee Ryan Leonard is able to face Sheffield United.

Blades manager Chris Wilder did not add the usual clause that would block Leonard facing his parent club.

Only Kean Bryan and Jake Wright are doubtful for the visitors with knocks.

