Millwall15:00Sheff Utd
Venue: The Den

Millwall v Sheffield United

Millwall's on-loan Sheffield United midfielder Ryan Leonard
Millwall's on-loan midfielder Ryan Leonard is able to face parent club Sheffield United
Saturday's EFL action from 12:15 BST

Millwall boss Neil Harris is expected to revert to a full-strength side after making eight changes for Wednesday's 3-1 Carabao Cup defeat against Fulham.

Shaun Hutchinson (knee) remains Millwall's only long-term absentee and loanee Ryan Leonard is able to face Sheffield United.

Blades manager Chris Wilder did not add the usual clause that would block Leonard facing his parent club.

Only Kean Bryan and Jake Wright are doubtful for the visitors with knocks.

Match facts

  • Millwall have won 11 of their last 14 home league matches against Sheffield United (L3).
  • Sheffield United have won just one of their last seven league matches against Millwall (D2 L4).
  • Millwall have failed to win any of their previous six Championship games (D1 L5) - the last time they went on a longer run without a league victory came back in March 2015 (run of nine).
  • Sheffield United have lost just one of their last seven league games (W5 D1) scoring at least two goals in each of those victories.
  • Each of Millwall's last two Championship goals have been scored by Jed Wallace and assisted by Jake Cooper.
  • Since the start of the 2015-16 season only Tottenham's Harry Kane (87) has scored more goals than Sheffield United's Billy Sharp (68) of English players across the top four tiers of English Football.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds95311971218
2Middlesbrough9531113818
3West Brom952222121017
4Sheff Utd95131511416
5Wigan95131411316
6Derby95131310316
7Brentford94321610615
8Bristol City94231411314
9Nottm Forest9351119214
10Sheff Wed94231414014
11Norwich94231313014
12Blackburn93511111014
13Aston Villa93421514113
14Swansea934276113
15Bolton9333912-312
16QPR9315715-810
17Birmingham916278-19
18Stoke92341216-49
19Rotherham9306614-89
20Reading92251213-18
21Hull9216916-77
22Millwall9135713-66
23Ipswich9054612-65
24Preston9126918-95
