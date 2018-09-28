Millwall v Sheffield United
-
Millwall boss Neil Harris is expected to revert to a full-strength side after making eight changes for Wednesday's 3-1 Carabao Cup defeat against Fulham.
Shaun Hutchinson (knee) remains Millwall's only long-term absentee and loanee Ryan Leonard is able to face Sheffield United.
Blades manager Chris Wilder did not add the usual clause that would block Leonard facing his parent club.
Only Kean Bryan and Jake Wright are doubtful for the visitors with knocks.
Match facts
- Millwall have won 11 of their last 14 home league matches against Sheffield United (L3).
- Sheffield United have won just one of their last seven league matches against Millwall (D2 L4).
- Millwall have failed to win any of their previous six Championship games (D1 L5) - the last time they went on a longer run without a league victory came back in March 2015 (run of nine).
- Sheffield United have lost just one of their last seven league games (W5 D1) scoring at least two goals in each of those victories.
- Each of Millwall's last two Championship goals have been scored by Jed Wallace and assisted by Jake Cooper.
- Since the start of the 2015-16 season only Tottenham's Harry Kane (87) has scored more goals than Sheffield United's Billy Sharp (68) of English players across the top four tiers of English Football.