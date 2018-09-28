Rotherham United v Stoke City
Rotherham have unnamed injury doubts ahead of their home match against Stoke City.
Joe Newell is close to return from a hip injury but the Millers are still without centre-backs Clark Robertson (groin) and Sean Raggett (ankle).
Stoke are set to recall Jack Butland and Tom Ince to the starting XI after they were rested for the Carabao Cup.
James McClean (broken wrist) returned to full training this week, while Mame Diouf (hamstring) is still sidelined.
Match facts
- Rotherham United and Stoke City haven't faced in any competition since November 2008, a 2-0 win for Stoke in the League Cup fourth round.
- Stoke last visited Rotherham in August 2004 in a Championship match, drawing 1-1 at Millmoor - current Millers boss Paul Warne featured that day as a substitute.
- Rotherham have lost just one of their last eight EFL games on home soil (W6 D1) keeping five clean sheets in their last six games at the New York stadium (W5 L1).
- Of sides that have been in the top four tiers of English football since the start of last season no team has won fewer away league games than Stoke (2 wins, Brighton and Bury also).
- Rotherham United have scored a joint-low six goals in the Championship this season (along with Ipswich), although five of those have come in home games.
- Saido Berahino's goal for Stoke against Blackburn was his first in the league in 938 days since he scored for West Brom against Crystal Palace in February 2016, ending a run of 46 league games without a goal for the striker.