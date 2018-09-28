Rotherham United v Stoke City

Rotherham have won three out of their four Championship home games

Rotherham have unnamed injury doubts ahead of their home match against Stoke City.

Joe Newell is close to return from a hip injury but the Millers are still without centre-backs Clark Robertson (groin) and Sean Raggett (ankle).

Stoke are set to recall Jack Butland and Tom Ince to the starting XI after they were rested for the Carabao Cup.

James McClean (broken wrist) returned to full training this week, while Mame Diouf (hamstring) is still sidelined.

Match facts