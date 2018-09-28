Norwich City v Wigan Athletic

Norwich boss Daniel Farke will be hoping for a fourth straight win when they host Wigan

Norwich striker Teemu Pukki could return to the starting line-up after being rested for the midweek Carabao Cup win at Wycombe.

Defender Ivo Pinto made his return from a hamstring injury on Tuesday and could retain his place, but midfielder Kenny Mclean (ankle) remains absent.

Wigan strikers Will Grigg and James Vaughan are fit again after missing the 1-0 win over Bristol City last Friday.

However, Dan Burn (foot) and Gavin Massey (hamstring) remain sidelined.

Match facts