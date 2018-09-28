Norwich City v Wigan Athletic
Norwich striker Teemu Pukki could return to the starting line-up after being rested for the midweek Carabao Cup win at Wycombe.
Defender Ivo Pinto made his return from a hamstring injury on Tuesday and could retain his place, but midfielder Kenny Mclean (ankle) remains absent.
Wigan strikers Will Grigg and James Vaughan are fit again after missing the 1-0 win over Bristol City last Friday.
However, Dan Burn (foot) and Gavin Massey (hamstring) remain sidelined.
Match facts
- Norwich have won four of their six home matches against Wigan in all competitions (D1 L1).
- Wigan have won two of their 10 league matches against Norwich (D4 L4), last winning in March 2015.
- Norwich have won each of their last three Championship games, keeping two clean sheets - the last time they won four on the bounce in the Championship came back in September 2016.
- Wigan have lost back to back away league games failing to score in both - the last time they went on a longer run of consecutive defeats without scoring came in August 2015 (run of four).
- Only Leeds and Aston Villa (both six) have scored more headed goals than Wigan this campaign (four).
- Norwich's Moritz Leitner has created more chances than any other Championship player yet to record an assist this season (17 chances created and no assists).