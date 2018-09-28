Preston North End v West Bromwich Albion

From the section

West Brom will be hoping to make it four wins from five in the league when they travel to Deepdale on Saturday

Defender Darnell Fisher will return for Preston North End after missing Tuesday's Carabao Cup victory over Middlesbrough through suspension.

Striker Sean Maguire has resumed training but is still a few weeks away from a first-team return.

West Bromwich Albion boss Darren Moore will recall a number of players having made 10 changes for their Carabao Cup match against Crystal Palace.

Ex-Preston duo Sam Johnstone and Tyrone Mears could feature for the Baggies.

Match facts