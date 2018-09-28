Championship
Preston15:00West Brom
Venue: Deepdale

Preston North End v West Bromwich Albion

Darren Moore
West Brom will be hoping to make it four wins from five in the league when they travel to Deepdale on Saturday
Defender Darnell Fisher will return for Preston North End after missing Tuesday's Carabao Cup victory over Middlesbrough through suspension.

Striker Sean Maguire has resumed training but is still a few weeks away from a first-team return.

West Bromwich Albion boss Darren Moore will recall a number of players having made 10 changes for their Carabao Cup match against Crystal Palace.

Ex-Preston duo Sam Johnstone and Tyrone Mears could feature for the Baggies.

Match facts

  • This is the first meeting between Preston and West Brom since March 2010, when they met in the Championship - the Baggies won 3-2.
  • West Brom have not won away at Preston in a league match since January 1959 (D3 L8 since), winning 4-2 with a team featuring Bobby Robson and managed by Vic Buckingham.
  • Since a run of six unbeaten league games between April and August of this year (W5 D1), Preston have failed to win any of their last eight Championship games (D2 L6) - their longest winless run since October 2015 (run of nine).
  • West Brom have lost just one of their last eight Championship games (W5 D2) scoring at least two goals in each of those victories.
  • Callum Robinson has been directly involved in four of Preston's last seven Championship goals (3 goals, 1 assist).
  • Since making his league debut for West Brom in August, only Brentford's Neal Maupay (8) has been directly involved in more Championship goals than Dwight Gayle (6).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds95311971218
2Middlesbrough9531113818
3West Brom952222121017
4Sheff Utd95131511416
5Wigan95131411316
6Derby95131310316
7Brentford94321610615
8Bristol City94231411314
9Nottm Forest9351119214
10Sheff Wed94231414014
11Norwich94231313014
12Blackburn93511111014
13Aston Villa93421514113
14Swansea934276113
15Bolton9333912-312
16QPR9315715-810
17Birmingham916278-19
18Stoke92341216-49
19Rotherham9306614-89
20Reading92251213-18
21Hull9216916-77
22Millwall9135713-66
23Ipswich9054612-65
24Preston9126918-95
View full Championship table

