Preston North End v West Bromwich Albion
-
- From the section Championship
Defender Darnell Fisher will return for Preston North End after missing Tuesday's Carabao Cup victory over Middlesbrough through suspension.
Striker Sean Maguire has resumed training but is still a few weeks away from a first-team return.
West Bromwich Albion boss Darren Moore will recall a number of players having made 10 changes for their Carabao Cup match against Crystal Palace.
Ex-Preston duo Sam Johnstone and Tyrone Mears could feature for the Baggies.
Match facts
- This is the first meeting between Preston and West Brom since March 2010, when they met in the Championship - the Baggies won 3-2.
- West Brom have not won away at Preston in a league match since January 1959 (D3 L8 since), winning 4-2 with a team featuring Bobby Robson and managed by Vic Buckingham.
- Since a run of six unbeaten league games between April and August of this year (W5 D1), Preston have failed to win any of their last eight Championship games (D2 L6) - their longest winless run since October 2015 (run of nine).
- West Brom have lost just one of their last eight Championship games (W5 D2) scoring at least two goals in each of those victories.
- Callum Robinson has been directly involved in four of Preston's last seven Championship goals (3 goals, 1 assist).
- Since making his league debut for West Brom in August, only Brentford's Neal Maupay (8) has been directly involved in more Championship goals than Dwight Gayle (6).