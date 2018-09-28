Birmingham City v Ipswich Town

Gary Gardner was substituted during Birmingham's 2-1 win at Leeds last weekend as a precaution

Birmingham expect to have brothers Gary and Craig Gardner both available for the visit of Ipswich Town.

Gary came off during the win at leaders Leeds with a leg problem, but has resumed training while Craig and Maikel Kieftenbeld are also set to return.

Ipswich striker Jon Walters is out for six months with an Achilles injury and has returned to parent club Burnley.

Town boss Paul Hurst also confirmed he expects to be without one other unnamed player for the trip to St Andrew's.

Birmingham City manager Garry Monk told BBC Radio WM 95.6:

"Wins ultimately are extra confidence boosters, but it hasn't changed anything about our focus and the work we've been doing on the training ground.

"The lads have taken that work and put it into our performances and the first win (against Leeds) was a long time coming.

"The most important bit now is to back that up. We need more wins and the group understand that.

"All the focus is now on Ipswich. There's no underestimation from anyone on the staff or in the squad as we were in their situation not that long ago."

Ipswich Town manager Paul Hurst told BBC Radio Suffolk:

"It's a huge blow to lose Jon Walters as a senior player. It's a great loss on a personal level as he had worked so hard to get fit and wanted to play football for a club that means so much to him.

"There's been a couple of other knocks in training that could rule players out, which isn't ideal in knowing exactly what we're doing, but we'll see how they are.

"I don't think we've been far away in our away games so far. We've been punished in some games by teams who've done very little to us.

"It's been frustrating that we've had to wait so long to get a win, but we'll be looking to get that on Saturday."

Match facts