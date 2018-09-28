Swansea City v Queens Park Rangers

Graham Potter's Swansea will be looking to end a run of three league games without a win when they host QPR

Leroy Fer (groin) and Bersant Celina (ankle) could return for Swansea as they host QPR at the Liberty Stadium.

Manager Graham Potter will be without striker Joel Asoro, who suffered soft tissue damage to his ankle during a midweek under-23s game.

QPR are likely to have former Swansea defender Angel Rangel available again following a groin injury.

Midfielder Jordan Cousins is suspended, having been sent off in the Carabao Cup defeat against Blackpool on Wednesday.

Match facts