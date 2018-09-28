Swansea City v Queens Park Rangers
Leroy Fer (groin) and Bersant Celina (ankle) could return for Swansea as they host QPR at the Liberty Stadium.
Manager Graham Potter will be without striker Joel Asoro, who suffered soft tissue damage to his ankle during a midweek under-23s game.
QPR are likely to have former Swansea defender Angel Rangel available again following a groin injury.
Midfielder Jordan Cousins is suspended, having been sent off in the Carabao Cup defeat against Blackpool on Wednesday.
Match facts
- Swansea have won three of their last four league matches against QPR, drawing the other.
- This is the first Championship meeting between Swansea and QPR since December 2010, when Neil Warnock's Hoops side won 4-0 at Loftus Road.
- QPR have not won away at Swansea City in any competition since January 1981, drawing three and losing four since then.
- Rangers have won just one of their last nine Championship games on the road (D2 L6) - however, that victory did come in their most recent away outing against Bolton (2-1).
- All of Swansea's goals this season have come from open play (7/7) - indeed, they are the only team yet to score a set-piece goal in the Championship in 2018-19.
- QPR's Nahki Wells has recorded 15 shots without scoring in the Championship this season; the only forward to have had more shots without scoring is Leeds' Samuel Saiz (20).