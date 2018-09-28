Championship
Hull15:00Middlesbrough
Venue: KCOM Stadium

Hull City v Middlesbrough

Hull City striker Evandro
Hull forward Evandro has contributed three assists so far this season but is still unavailable
Follow live text commentary of Saturday's EFL action from 12:15 BST

Hull City will be without midfielder Dan Batty, who has already missed two games since damaging his knee in their 2-0 win over Ipswich on 15 September.

Forward Evandro (hamstring) will miss a second successive match, while defender Ondrej Mazuch is still to reach full fitness.

Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis, who has no fresh injury concerns, is likely to revert to his strongest line-up.

He made 11 changes for Tuesday's Carabao Cup victory over Preston.

Match facts

  • Hull have lost four of their last five league matches against Middlesbrough, winning the other 4-2 in the Premier League in April 2017.
  • Middlesbrough have lost four of their last five league matches away at Hull but won most recently in their game last season.
  • Hull ended a five-game losing streak in the league at home with a win against Ipswich Town, they have not won successive games at the KCOM Stadium since four consecutive games in April 2017.
  • Middlesbrough have lost just one of their last 13 Championship games excluding play-offs (W8 D4), keeping seven clean sheets in their last nine games (W5 D2 L1).
  • Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis has won five of his last six league meetings with Hull (D1).
  • Jarrod Bowen has been directly involved in three of Hull's last five Championship goals (2 goals, 1 assist).

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 29th September 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds95311971218
2Middlesbrough9531113818
3West Brom952222121017
4Sheff Utd95131511416
5Wigan95131411316
6Derby95131310316
7Brentford94321610615
8Bristol City94231411314
9Nottm Forest9351119214
10Sheff Wed94231414014
11Norwich94231313014
12Blackburn93511111014
13Aston Villa93421514113
14Swansea934276113
15Bolton9333912-312
16QPR9315715-810
17Birmingham916278-19
18Stoke92341216-49
19Rotherham9306614-89
20Reading92251213-18
21Hull9216916-77
22Millwall9135713-66
23Ipswich9054612-65
24Preston9126918-95
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you