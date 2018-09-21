Rangers: Steven Gerrard excited by Graham Dorrans return

Gerrard praised Dorrans for his leadership off the field during his recovery from injury

Manager Steven Gerrard is in a hurry to get Graham Dorrans back to full fitness after the Rangers midfielder's cameo display away to Villarreal.

Dorrans, 31, made his first appearance since May as a late substitute in Thursday's 2-2 draw.

He almost set up a winning goal, only for Scott Arfield's shot to be saved.

"When he is at full fitness he'll be one of our most experienced, one of our most talented and one of our better players," said Gerrard.

"He's played at a very high level all of his career, he's got international experience and he's followed the team everywhere since day one.

"Every away game Graham has been there, he's been in the dressing room and he's been helping in a different way.

"I want him to continue that leadership and we're going to try and accelerate his match fitness as quick as we can.

"It's difficult because there are no friendly games and we are not in pre-season anymore. Every game is important now but what you do know is he can go into any game and any situation and deliver."

Dorrans, who played against former Liverpool captain Gerrard during his time at West Bromwich Albion, joined Rangers in the summer of 2017 but was restricted to 20 starts last season, sidelined for five-months before picking up another injury at the tail end of a frustrating campaign.

Having replaced full-back Borna Barisic on 85 minutes on Thursday, he split the Villarreal defence with a great run and pass but Arfield's shot on the stretch was kept out by Andres Fernandez as Rangers opened their Europa League group stage campaign with a point.

"The run he went on last night when he went on, having been out for so long, was a special bit of play and that's what we are going to need from Graham," said Gerrard.

"But he gives me options in all the midfield positions. He can play anywhere in midfield which is quite nice to have as a manager."