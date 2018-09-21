BBC Sport - Michael Doughty: Swindon Town's Harrow School alumni with 14 'A' grades
14 'A' Grades - Swindon's star pupil
What do seven former British Prime Ministers and Swindon Town's top scorer have in common?
BBC Points West speaks to Old Harrovian and former Chelsea trainee Michael Doughty, who earned 14 'A' grades at school, following his smart start to the League Two season.
The 25-year-old attended Harrow School, where Winston Churchill was also a former student.