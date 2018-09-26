Paris St-Germain 4-1 Reims: French champions win seventh game in a row

Edinson Cavani scored his second and third goals of the season against Reims

Champions Paris St-Germain beat Reims to become only the fourth French side to win the first seven games of a top-flight season.

Edinson Cavani scored twice after Reims took a shock lead within two minutes through Xavier Chavalerin.

Neymar converted a penalty before Thomas Meunier grabbed PSG's fourth.

Cavani smashed a late shot off the crossbar at Parc des Princes as PSG extended their lead at the top to over Lyon to eight points.

Olympique Lillois, Lille and Monaco are the only other teams to win their first seven games.

Brazil international Neymar has had a hand in six goals in five league matches, scoring four and assisting two.

PSG's only defeat of the season came against Liverpool at Anfield in the Champions League this month.