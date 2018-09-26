Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 4, Reims 1.
Paris St-Germain 4-1 Reims: French champions win seventh game in a row
-
- From the section European Football
Champions Paris St-Germain beat Reims to become only the fourth French side to win the first seven games of a top-flight season.
Edinson Cavani scored twice after Reims took a shock lead within two minutes through Xavier Chavalerin.
Neymar converted a penalty before Thomas Meunier grabbed PSG's fourth.
Cavani smashed a late shot off the crossbar at Parc des Princes as PSG extended their lead at the top to over Lyon to eight points.
Olympique Lillois, Lille and Monaco are the only other teams to win their first seven games.
Brazil international Neymar has had a hand in six goals in five league matches, scoring four and assisting two.
PSG's only defeat of the season came against Liverpool at Anfield in the Champions League this month.
Line-ups
PSG
- 1Buffon
- 31DagbaSubstituted forMeunierat 23'minutes
- 5Marquinhos
- 2Thiago Silva
- 34N'Soki
- 6Verratti
- 25RabiotSubstituted forDi Maríaat 66'minutes
- 27Diaby
- 10Neymar
- 23DraxlerSubstituted forNkunkuat 59'minutes
- 9Cavani
Substitutes
- 3Kimpembe
- 4Kehrer
- 11Di María
- 12Meunier
- 16Areola
- 17Choupo-Moting
- 24Nkunku
Reims
- 16Mendy
- 15Métanire
- 2Engels
- 5Abdelhamid
- 3Konan
- 4RomaoBooked at 39minsSubstituted forMbembaat 81'minutes
- 18OudinSubstituted forKamaraat 63'minutes
- 17Ndom
- 7Chavalerin
- 11Ojo
- 12ChavarriaSubstituted forCafaroat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Carrasso
- 6Disasi
- 8Martin
- 10Suk
- 13Kamara
- 24Cafaro
- 26Mbemba
- Referee:
- Olivier Thual
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home72%
- Away28%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home8
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 4, Reims 1.
Foul by Christopher Nkunku (Paris Saint Germain).
Hassane Kamara (Reims) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Edouard Mendy.
Attempt saved. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Romain Métanire (Reims).
Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Neymar with a through ball.
Attempt missed. Mathieu Cafaro (Reims) right footed shot from long range on the right misses to the right. Assisted by Romain Métanire.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Mathieu Cafaro.
Foul by Moussa Diaby (Paris Saint Germain).
Hassane Kamara (Reims) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain).
Mathieu Cafaro (Reims) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Reims. Nolan Mbemba replaces Jacques-Alaixys Romao.
Foul by Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint Germain).
Ghislain Konan (Reims) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain).
Mathieu Cafaro (Reims) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jacques-Alaixys Romao (Reims).
Attempt missed. Sheyi Ojo (Reims) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Mathieu Cafaro.
Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mathieu Cafaro (Reims).
Attempt missed. Yunis Abdelhamid (Reims) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Hassane Kamara following a set piece situation.
Foul by Christopher Nkunku (Paris Saint Germain).
Mathieu Cafaro (Reims) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Reims. Mathieu Cafaro replaces Pablo Chavarria.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain) because of an injury.
Corner, Reims. Conceded by Gianluigi Buffon.
Attempt saved. Pablo Chavarria (Reims) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Jacques-Alaixys Romao.
Corner, Reims. Conceded by Thomas Meunier.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Ángel Di María replaces Adrien Rabiot.
Foul by Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain).
Jacques-Alaixys Romao (Reims) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Reims. Hassane Kamara replaces Remi Oudin.
Attempt blocked. Christopher Nkunku (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Stanley N'Soki.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Christopher Nkunku replaces Julian Draxler.