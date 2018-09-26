French Ligue 1
PSG4Reims1

Paris St-Germain 4-1 Reims: French champions win seventh game in a row

Edinson Cavani celebrates
Edinson Cavani scored his second and third goals of the season against Reims

Champions Paris St-Germain beat Reims to become only the fourth French side to win the first seven games of a top-flight season.

Edinson Cavani scored twice after Reims took a shock lead within two minutes through Xavier Chavalerin.

Neymar converted a penalty before Thomas Meunier grabbed PSG's fourth.

Cavani smashed a late shot off the crossbar at Parc des Princes as PSG extended their lead at the top to over Lyon to eight points.

Olympique Lillois, Lille and Monaco are the only other teams to win their first seven games.

Brazil international Neymar has had a hand in six goals in five league matches, scoring four and assisting two.

PSG's only defeat of the season came against Liverpool at Anfield in the Champions League this month.

Line-ups

PSG

  • 1Buffon
  • 31DagbaSubstituted forMeunierat 23'minutes
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 2Thiago Silva
  • 34N'Soki
  • 6Verratti
  • 25RabiotSubstituted forDi Maríaat 66'minutes
  • 27Diaby
  • 10Neymar
  • 23DraxlerSubstituted forNkunkuat 59'minutes
  • 9Cavani

Substitutes

  • 3Kimpembe
  • 4Kehrer
  • 11Di María
  • 12Meunier
  • 16Areola
  • 17Choupo-Moting
  • 24Nkunku

Reims

  • 16Mendy
  • 15Métanire
  • 2Engels
  • 5Abdelhamid
  • 3Konan
  • 4RomaoBooked at 39minsSubstituted forMbembaat 81'minutes
  • 18OudinSubstituted forKamaraat 63'minutes
  • 17Ndom
  • 7Chavalerin
  • 11Ojo
  • 12ChavarriaSubstituted forCafaroat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Carrasso
  • 6Disasi
  • 8Martin
  • 10Suk
  • 13Kamara
  • 24Cafaro
  • 26Mbemba
Referee:
Olivier Thual

Match Stats

Home TeamPSGAway TeamReims
Possession
Home72%
Away28%
Shots
Home15
Away9
Shots on Target
Home7
Away3
Corners
Home8
Away4
Fouls
Home12
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 4, Reims 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 4, Reims 1.

Foul by Christopher Nkunku (Paris Saint Germain).

Hassane Kamara (Reims) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Edouard Mendy.

Attempt saved. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Romain Métanire (Reims).

Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Neymar with a through ball.

Attempt missed. Mathieu Cafaro (Reims) right footed shot from long range on the right misses to the right. Assisted by Romain Métanire.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Mathieu Cafaro.

Foul by Moussa Diaby (Paris Saint Germain).

Hassane Kamara (Reims) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain).

Mathieu Cafaro (Reims) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Reims. Nolan Mbemba replaces Jacques-Alaixys Romao.

Foul by Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint Germain).

Ghislain Konan (Reims) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain).

Mathieu Cafaro (Reims) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jacques-Alaixys Romao (Reims).

Attempt missed. Sheyi Ojo (Reims) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Mathieu Cafaro.

Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mathieu Cafaro (Reims).

Attempt missed. Yunis Abdelhamid (Reims) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Hassane Kamara following a set piece situation.

Foul by Christopher Nkunku (Paris Saint Germain).

Mathieu Cafaro (Reims) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Reims. Mathieu Cafaro replaces Pablo Chavarria.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain) because of an injury.

Corner, Reims. Conceded by Gianluigi Buffon.

Attempt saved. Pablo Chavarria (Reims) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Jacques-Alaixys Romao.

Corner, Reims. Conceded by Thomas Meunier.

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Ángel Di María replaces Adrien Rabiot.

Foul by Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain).

Jacques-Alaixys Romao (Reims) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Reims. Hassane Kamara replaces Remi Oudin.

Attempt blocked. Christopher Nkunku (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Stanley N'Soki.

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Christopher Nkunku replaces Julian Draxler.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 26th September 2018

  • PSGParis Saint Germain4ReimsReims1
  • AmiensAmiens2RennesRennes1
  • BordeauxBordeaux1LilleLille0
  • CaenCaen2MontpellierMontpellier2
  • DijonDijon0LyonLyon3
  • MarseilleMarseille3StrasbourgStrasbourg2
  • NîmesNîmes0GuingampGuingamp0

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG77002461821
2Lyon7412136713
3Marseille74121913613
4Lille7412116513
5Montpellier733186212
6Saint-Étienne733189-112
7Toulouse7322810-211
8Angers731399010
9Dijon731399010
10Bordeaux73131011-110
11Nice731369-310
12Nîmes7232131309
13Strasbourg7223111108
14Reims722349-58
15Amiens72141012-27
16Caen7142911-27
17Rennes7214912-37
18Monaco713389-16
19Nantes7124712-55
20Guingamp7016417-131
View full French Ligue 1 table

