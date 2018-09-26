Match ends, Juventus 2, Bologna 0.
Juventus 2-0 Bologna: Juve win seventh straight game to start season
Serie A leaders Juventus beat Bologna to claim a seventh straight win, their best start to a season in 88 years.
Paulo Dybala acrobatically hooked in a rebound and Blaise Matuidi scored from close range in the first 16 minutes.
Cristiano Ronaldo could not add to his tally of three goals.
Massimiliano Allegri's side, champions for the past seven seasons, maintained a three-point lead over Napoli at the top of the table, while Bologna remain in the relegation zone.
Bologna held out for only 11 minutes before Dybala scored his first goal of the season.
Former Paris St-Germain midfielder Matuidi arrived late in the six-yard box to finish off a mishit shot by Ronaldo.
Juve have now won their opening six league games of the season for three years in a row, but this season added a Champions League victory in Valencia.
Line-ups
Juventus
- 22Perin
- 15BarzagliSubstituted forLobo Silvaat 86'minutes
- 19Bonucci
- 4Benatia
- 16Ju CuadradoBooked at 74minsSubstituted forBernardeschiat 76'minutes
- 30Bentancur
- 5PjanicBooked at 33minsSubstituted forCanat 64'minutes
- 14Matuidi
- 20Cavaco Cancelo
- 10Dybala
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 1Szczesny
- 3Chiellini
- 12Lobo Silva
- 17Mandzukic
- 21Pinsoglio
- 23Can
- 24Rugani
- 33Bernardeschi
Bologna
- 28Skorupski
- 33CalabresiBooked at 71mins
- 23LarangeiraBooked at 67mins
- 6PazBooked at 36mins
- 15Mbaye
- 31Dzemaili
- 8Nagy
- 11Krejci
- 35DijksSubstituted forOrsoliniat 86'minutes
- 22DestroSubstituted forSantanderat 68'minutes
- 91FalcinelliSubstituted forOkwonkwoat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Da Costa
- 3González
- 4De Maio
- 7Orsolini
- 9Santander
- 14Mattiello
- 19Valencia
- 29Santurro
- 30Okwonkwo
- 32Svanberg
- Referee:
- Maurizio Mariani
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home77%
- Away23%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away14
Full Time
Second Half ends, Juventus 2, Bologna 0.
Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Alex Sandro.
Attempt saved. Emre Can (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Leonardo Bonucci.
Attempt saved. Emre Can (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo.
Blaise Matuidi (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna).
Emre Can (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Federico Santander (Bologna).
João Cancelo (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Blerim Dzemaili (Bologna).
Substitution
Substitution, Bologna. Riccardo Orsolini replaces Mitchell Dijks.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Alex Sandro replaces Andrea Barzagli.
Offside, Juventus. Paulo Dybala tries a through ball, but Cristiano Ronaldo is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Ladislav Krejci (Bologna) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Foul by Emre Can (Juventus).
Blerim Dzemaili (Bologna) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Federico Bernardeschi replaces Juan Cuadrado.
Booking
Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Juan Cuadrado (Juventus).
Mitchell Dijks (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Arturo Calabresi (Bologna) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Arturo Calabresi (Bologna).
Substitution
Substitution, Bologna. Federico Santander replaces Mattia Destro.
Substitution
Substitution, Bologna. Orji Okwonkwo replaces Diego Falcinelli.
Booking
Danilo (Bologna) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Danilo (Bologna).
Foul by João Cancelo (Juventus).
Blerim Dzemaili (Bologna) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Nehuén Paz.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Emre Can replaces Miralem Pjanic.
Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mitchell Dijks (Bologna).
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Lukasz Skorupski.
Attempt saved. João Cancelo (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Paulo Dybala.
Blaise Matuidi (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.