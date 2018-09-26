Italian Serie A
Juventus2Bologna0

Juventus 2-0 Bologna: Juve win seventh straight game to start season

Paulo Dybala
Paulo Dybala scored 22 Serie A goals last season

Serie A leaders Juventus beat Bologna to claim a seventh straight win, their best start to a season in 88 years.

Paulo Dybala acrobatically hooked in a rebound and Blaise Matuidi scored from close range in the first 16 minutes.

Cristiano Ronaldo could not add to his tally of three goals.

Massimiliano Allegri's side, champions for the past seven seasons, maintained a three-point lead over Napoli at the top of the table, while Bologna remain in the relegation zone.

Bologna held out for only 11 minutes before Dybala scored his first goal of the season.

Former Paris St-Germain midfielder Matuidi arrived late in the six-yard box to finish off a mishit shot by Ronaldo.

Juve have now won their opening six league games of the season for three years in a row, but this season added a Champions League victory in Valencia.

Line-ups

Juventus

  • 22Perin
  • 15BarzagliSubstituted forLobo Silvaat 86'minutes
  • 19Bonucci
  • 4Benatia
  • 16Ju CuadradoBooked at 74minsSubstituted forBernardeschiat 76'minutes
  • 30Bentancur
  • 5PjanicBooked at 33minsSubstituted forCanat 64'minutes
  • 14Matuidi
  • 20Cavaco Cancelo
  • 10Dybala
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo

Substitutes

  • 1Szczesny
  • 3Chiellini
  • 12Lobo Silva
  • 17Mandzukic
  • 21Pinsoglio
  • 23Can
  • 24Rugani
  • 33Bernardeschi

Bologna

  • 28Skorupski
  • 33CalabresiBooked at 71mins
  • 23LarangeiraBooked at 67mins
  • 6PazBooked at 36mins
  • 15Mbaye
  • 31Dzemaili
  • 8Nagy
  • 11Krejci
  • 35DijksSubstituted forOrsoliniat 86'minutes
  • 22DestroSubstituted forSantanderat 68'minutes
  • 91FalcinelliSubstituted forOkwonkwoat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Da Costa
  • 3González
  • 4De Maio
  • 7Orsolini
  • 9Santander
  • 14Mattiello
  • 19Valencia
  • 29Santurro
  • 30Okwonkwo
  • 32Svanberg
Referee:
Maurizio Mariani

Match Stats

Home TeamJuventusAway TeamBologna
Possession
Home77%
Away23%
Shots
Home15
Away5
Shots on Target
Home8
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away0
Fouls
Home12
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Juventus 2, Bologna 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Juventus 2, Bologna 0.

Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Alex Sandro.

Attempt saved. Emre Can (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Leonardo Bonucci.

Attempt saved. Emre Can (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Blaise Matuidi (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna).

Emre Can (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Federico Santander (Bologna).

João Cancelo (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Blerim Dzemaili (Bologna).

Substitution

Substitution, Bologna. Riccardo Orsolini replaces Mitchell Dijks.

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Alex Sandro replaces Andrea Barzagli.

Offside, Juventus. Paulo Dybala tries a through ball, but Cristiano Ronaldo is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Ladislav Krejci (Bologna) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

Foul by Emre Can (Juventus).

Blerim Dzemaili (Bologna) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Federico Bernardeschi replaces Juan Cuadrado.

Booking

Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Juan Cuadrado (Juventus).

Mitchell Dijks (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.

Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Arturo Calabresi (Bologna) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Arturo Calabresi (Bologna).

Substitution

Substitution, Bologna. Federico Santander replaces Mattia Destro.

Substitution

Substitution, Bologna. Orji Okwonkwo replaces Diego Falcinelli.

Booking

Danilo (Bologna) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Danilo (Bologna).

Foul by João Cancelo (Juventus).

Blerim Dzemaili (Bologna) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Nehuén Paz.

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Emre Can replaces Miralem Pjanic.

Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mitchell Dijks (Bologna).

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Lukasz Skorupski.

Attempt saved. João Cancelo (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Paulo Dybala.

Blaise Matuidi (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 26th September 2018

  • JuventusJuventus2BolognaBologna0
  • UdineseUdinese1LazioLazio2
  • AtalantaAtalanta0TorinoTorino0
  • CagliariCagliari0SampdoriaSampdoria0
  • GenoaGenoa2ChievoChievo0
  • NapoliNapoli3ParmaParma0
  • RomaRoma4FrosinoneFrosinone0

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus6600134918
2Napoli6501127515
3Lazio640296312
4Sassuolo5311128410
5Fiorentina6312125710
6Inter Milan631285310
7SPAL53024409
8Genoa5302910-19
9Sampdoria62229368
10Roma622211928
11Udinese62227618
12Parma621368-27
13Atalanta61329816
14Torino613257-26
15Cagliari613247-36
16AC Milan41217705
17Empoli511346-24
18Bologna611427-54
19Frosinone6015016-161
20Chievo6024515-10-1
View full Italian Serie A table

Find a club, activity or sport near you