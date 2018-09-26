Match ends, Borussia Dortmund 7, 1. FC Nürnberg 0.
Borussia Dortmund 7-0 FC Nuremberg: Jadon Sancho scores first goal of season
England Under-19 forward Jadon Sancho scored his second Borussia Dortmund goal to help the German side to a 7-0 win over Nuremberg in the Bundesliga.
He came off the bench to calmly finish their sixth goal as they went on to equal their second biggest league win.
Sancho, 18, who joined Dortmund from Manchester City in 2017, also assisted Julien Weigl's late goal, his fourth assist in seven matches this season.
Marco Reus scored twice to bring up 100 career goals for Dortmund.
Moroccan 19-year-old defender Achraf Hakimi, on loan at Dortmund from Real Madrid, scored in the first half with his first shot on his debut, while Jacob Bruun Larsen and Manuel Akanji also netted.
The win equals Dortmund's four previous 7-0 Bundesliga victories, last achieved in 1986, but falls short of their 11-1 victory over Arminia Bielefeld in 1982.
Sancho's goal was his first since scoring against Bayer Leverkusen in April last season.
Line-ups
B Dortmund
- 1Bürki
- 5Hakimi
- 16Akanji
- 2Zagadou
- 29Schmelzer
- 28WitselSubstituted forWeiglat 62'minutes
- 6Delaney
- 22Pulisic
- 11ReusSubstituted forKagawaat 62'minutes
- 34Bruun LarsenSubstituted forSanchoat 74'minutes
- 20Philipp
Substitutes
- 7Sancho
- 9Alcácer
- 19Dahoud
- 23Kagawa
- 26Piszczek
- 33Weigl
- 35Hitz
Nuremberg
- 1Bredlow
- 22Valentini
- 8BauerSubstituted forLöwenat 62'minutes
- 33Margreitter
- 28MühlBooked at 33mins
- 23Leibold
- 18Behrens
- 29Erras
- 35FuchsSubstituted forIshakat 70'minutes
- 14KuboBooked at 1minsSubstituted forCosta Pereiraat 86'minutes
- 24Misidjan
Substitutes
- 9Ishak
- 17Löwen
- 19Knöll
- 20Jäger
- 21Palacios
- 26Mathenia
- 27Costa Pereira
- Referee:
- Patrick Ittrich
- Attendance:
- 75,700
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home73%
- Away27%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 7, 1. FC Nürnberg 0.
Goal!
Goal! Borussia Dortmund 7, 1. FC Nürnberg 0. Julian Weigl (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jadon Sancho.
Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Enrico Valentini (1. FC Nürnberg).
Substitution
Substitution, 1. FC Nürnberg. Matheus Pereira replaces Yuya Kubo.
Goal!
Goal! Borussia Dortmund 6, 1. FC Nürnberg 0. Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Thomas Delaney with a through ball.
Attempt saved. Shinji Kagawa (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jadon Sancho.
Attempt missed. Shinji Kagawa (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Thomas Delaney with a headed pass.
Goal!
Goal! Borussia Dortmund 5, 1. FC Nürnberg 0. Manuel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner following a set piece situation.
Attempt saved. Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund) header from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jadon Sancho with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Jadon Sancho replaces Jacob Bruun Larsen.
Marcel Schmelzer (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Georg Margreitter (1. FC Nürnberg).
Offside, 1. FC Nürnberg. Fabian Bredlow tries a through ball, but Mikael Ishak is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, 1. FC Nürnberg. Mikael Ishak replaces Alexander Fuchs.
Attempt missed. Julian Weigl (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jacob Bruun Larsen.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Julian Weigl replaces Axel Witsel.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Shinji Kagawa replaces Marco Reus.
Substitution
Substitution, 1. FC Nürnberg. Eduard Löwen replaces Robert Bauer.
Foul by Dan-Axel Zagadou (Borussia Dortmund).
Virgil Misidjan (1. FC Nürnberg) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Borussia Dortmund 4, 1. FC Nürnberg 0. Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jacob Bruun Larsen.
Offside, 1. FC Nürnberg. Alexander Fuchs tries a through ball, but Virgil Misidjan is caught offside.
Corner, 1. FC Nürnberg. Conceded by Dan-Axel Zagadou.
Attempt missed. Dan-Axel Zagadou (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marco Reus with a cross following a set piece situation.
Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Hanno Behrens (1. FC Nürnberg).
Attempt blocked. Jacob Bruun Larsen (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Axel Witsel.
Dan-Axel Zagadou (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Virgil Misidjan (1. FC Nürnberg).
Offside, 1. FC Nürnberg. Alexander Fuchs tries a through ball, but Hanno Behrens is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Alexander Fuchs (1. FC Nürnberg) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Borussia Dortmund 3, 1. FC Nürnberg 0. Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marco Reus following a fast break.
Attempt blocked. Yuya Kubo (1. FC Nürnberg) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Enrico Valentini with a cross.
Corner, 1. FC Nürnberg. Conceded by Dan-Axel Zagadou.
Offside, 1. FC Nürnberg. Enrico Valentini tries a through ball, but Virgil Misidjan is caught offside.
Second Half
Second Half begins Borussia Dortmund 2, 1. FC Nürnberg 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 2, 1. FC Nürnberg 0.
Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Marco Reus tries a through ball, but Christian Pulisic is caught offside.