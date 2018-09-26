Borussia Dortmund 7-0 FC Nuremberg: Jadon Sancho scores first goal of season

Sancho's goal was his first of the season

England Under-19 forward Jadon Sancho scored his second Borussia Dortmund goal to help the German side to a 7-0 win over Nuremberg in the Bundesliga.

He came off the bench to calmly finish their sixth goal as they went on to equal their second biggest league win.

Sancho, 18, who joined Dortmund from Manchester City in 2017, also assisted Julien Weigl's late goal, his fourth assist in seven matches this season.

Marco Reus scored twice to bring up 100 career goals for Dortmund.

Moroccan 19-year-old defender Achraf Hakimi, on loan at Dortmund from Real Madrid, scored in the first half with his first shot on his debut, while Jacob Bruun Larsen and Manuel Akanji also netted.

The win equals Dortmund's four previous 7-0 Bundesliga victories, last achieved in 1986, but falls short of their 11-1 victory over Arminia Bielefeld in 1982.

Sancho's goal was his first since scoring against Bayer Leverkusen in April last season.