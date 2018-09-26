Sevilla hammer lacklustre Real Madrid 3-0 in La Liga

Wissam Ben Yedder sealed the victory in the 39th minute

Real Madrid were thrashed by Sevilla as they and Barcelona lost a La Liga game on the same day for the first time since 4 January 2015.

Andre Silva scored twice in the first 21 minutes - converting a Jesus Navas cross and then firing home a rebound after Navas' shot was saved.

Gareth Bale hit the post and Sevilla's Franco Vazquez struck the bar at 2-0.

Wissam Ben Yedder volleyed home a third to wrap up the game before half-time - his sixth goal in three games.

It was Real's first league defeat this season under Julen Lopetegui and they were deservedly beaten - and never looked like threatening a comeback.

They had 21 shots, but it was quantity over quality, with Bale their only impressive attacking player - although he squandered several good chances to score.

Luka Modric, who was named the world's best male player at the Best Fifa Football Awards on Monday, also had a goal disallowed by VAR for offside in the second half.

Sevilla, who beat Real 3-2 in their last meeting in May, looked very sharp and could have had more goals on the counter-attack as Real pressed forward.

Real had hoped to take advantage of Barcelona's shock 2-1 defeat at bottom-of-the-table Leganes earlier on. Surprise package Alaves have the opportunity to join the two rivals on 13 points at the top of the table if they beat Getafe on Thursday.