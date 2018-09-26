Match ends, Sevilla 3, Real Madrid 0.
Sevilla hammer lacklustre Real Madrid 3-0 in La Liga
Real Madrid were thrashed by Sevilla as they and Barcelona lost a La Liga game on the same day for the first time since 4 January 2015.
Andre Silva scored twice in the first 21 minutes - converting a Jesus Navas cross and then firing home a rebound after Navas' shot was saved.
Gareth Bale hit the post and Sevilla's Franco Vazquez struck the bar at 2-0.
Wissam Ben Yedder volleyed home a third to wrap up the game before half-time - his sixth goal in three games.
It was Real's first league defeat this season under Julen Lopetegui and they were deservedly beaten - and never looked like threatening a comeback.
They had 21 shots, but it was quantity over quality, with Bale their only impressive attacking player - although he squandered several good chances to score.
Luka Modric, who was named the world's best male player at the Best Fifa Football Awards on Monday, also had a goal disallowed by VAR for offside in the second half.
Sevilla, who beat Real 3-2 in their last meeting in May, looked very sharp and could have had more goals on the counter-attack as Real pressed forward.
Real had hoped to take advantage of Barcelona's shock 2-1 defeat at bottom-of-the-table Leganes earlier on. Surprise package Alaves have the opportunity to join the two rivals on 13 points at the top of the table if they beat Getafe on Thursday.
Line-ups
Sevilla
- 1Vaclik
- 6Martins Carriço
- 4Kjaer
- 3Gómez
- 16Navas
- 17SarabiaBooked at 79mins
- 10BanegaBooked at 74minsSubstituted forMesaat 90+1'minutes
- 22VázquezBooked at 34mins
- 23Arana LopesSubstituted forNolitoat 85'minutes
- 12André Silva
- 9Ben YedderSubstituted forPromesat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Mesa
- 8Nolito
- 13Soriano
- 14Muriel
- 20Lasso
- 21Promes
- 24Gnagnon
Real Madrid
- 25Courtois
- 6NachoSubstituted forVázquezat 59'minutes
- 5Varane
- 4Ramos
- 12MarceloSubstituted forat 77'minutes
- 10ModricBooked at 65minsSubstituted forCeballosat 70'minutes
- 14Casemiro
- 8KroosBooked at 64mins
- 11BaleBooked at 27mins
- 9BenzemaSubstituted forMarianoat 59'minutesBooked at 87mins
- 20Asensio
Substitutes
- 1Navas
- 3Vallejo
- 7Mariano
- 17Vázquez
- 18Llorente
- 24Ceballos
- 28Paixão de Oliveira Júnior
- Referee:
- Alejandro José Hernández Hernández
- Attendance:
- 40,972
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away21
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sevilla 3, Real Madrid 0.
Attempt blocked. Mariano (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Mariano (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Roque Mesa (Sevilla).
Offside, Sevilla. Nolito tries a through ball, but Jesús Navas is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Sevilla. Roque Mesa replaces Éver Banega.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Simon Kjaer.
Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nolito (Sevilla).
Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by André Silva (Sevilla).
Offside, Sevilla. André Silva tries a through ball, but Jesús Navas is caught offside.
Booking
Mariano (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Mariano (Real Madrid).
Sergi Gómez (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Sevilla. Nolito replaces Guilherme Arana because of an injury.
Foul by Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid).
Franco Vázquez (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Guilherme Arana (Sevilla) because of an injury.
Offside, Sevilla. Jesús Navas tries a through ball, but Pablo Sarabia is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Casemiro (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Raphael Varane.
Attempt missed. Franco Vázquez (Sevilla) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right following a fast break.
Attempt blocked. Mariano (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Quincy Promes (Sevilla).
Booking
Pablo Sarabia (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Pablo Sarabia (Sevilla).
Offside, Real Madrid. Sergio Ramos tries a through ball, but Mariano is caught offside.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Marcelo went off injured after Real Madrid had used all subs.
Delay in match (Real Madrid).
Attempt missed. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Raphael Varane following a set piece situation.
Booking
Éver Banega (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Éver Banega (Sevilla).
Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.