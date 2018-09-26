Match ends, Leganés 2, Barcelona 1.
Leganes 2-1 Barcelona
-
- From the section European Football
Barcelona lost for the first time this season after bottom-of-the-table Leganes came from behind to pull off a sensational victory.
Philippe Coutinho had put Barca in front with a 20-yard volley but Nabil el Zhar and Oscar Rodriguez scored twice in just 68 seconds.
Barca boss Ernesto Valverde lost for just the second time in La Liga since taking charge in the summer of 2017.
Leganes had just one point from five games going into the match.
But they stunned their illustrious opponents after the break, with Gerard Pique at fault for their second goal.
The defender inadvertently passed to Oscar, who is on loan from Real Madrid and slotted home the winner from 12 yards.
Barcelona will lose their lead at the top of the table if Real Madrid avoid defeat against Sevilla, with that match taking place later on Wednesday.
Line-ups
Leganés
- 1Cuéllar
- 2Moreno Fuertes
- 28Tarín
- 3BustinzaBooked at 49mins
- 14García
- 5Silva
- 10El ZharSubstituted forNyomat 86'minutesBooked at 88mins
- 23VesgaSubstituted forMerinoat 82'minutes
- 21PérezBooked at 40mins
- 27RodríguezSubstituted forGumbauat 74'minutes
- 26En-NesyriBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 4Rolan
- 6Gumbau
- 9Carrillo
- 12Nyom
- 13Serantes
- 18Merino
- 20Santos
Barcelona
- 1ter Stegen
- 20Roberto
- 3Piqué
- 23UmtitiBooked at 60mins
- 24VermaelenBooked at 64minsSubstituted forAlbaat 70'minutes
- 4Rakitic
- 5Busquets
- 7Coutinho
- 19El HaddadiSubstituted forSuárezat 61'minutes
- 10Messi
- 11DembéléSubstituted forSilva de Oliveiraat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Cabral Semedo
- 8Ramos de Oliveira Melo
- 9Suárez
- 13Cillessen
- 14Silva de Oliveira
- 18Alba
- 22Vidal
- Referee:
- Alberto Undiano Mallenco
- Attendance:
- 12,231
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home22%
- Away78%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leganés 2, Barcelona 1.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Allan Nyom.
Booking
Youssef En-Nesyri (Leganés) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Marc-André ter Stegen (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Youssef En-Nesyri (Leganés).
Attempt saved. Youssef En-Nesyri (Leganés) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Allan Nyom (Leganés) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Coutinho (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Allan Nyom (Leganés).
Attempt missed. Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Leganés. Allan Nyom replaces Nabil El Zhar.
Foul by Gerard Piqué (Barcelona).
Sabin Merino (Leganés) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Leganés. Sabin Merino replaces Mikel Vesga because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Mikel Vesga (Leganés) because of an injury.
Foul by Luis Suárez (Barcelona).
Rodrigo Tarín (Leganés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Iván Cuéllar.
Attempt saved. Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Attempt saved. Coutinho (Barcelona) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Luis Suárez.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Rodrigo Tarín.
Corner, Leganés. Conceded by Sergio Busquets.
Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gerard Gumbau (Leganés).
Substitution
Substitution, Leganés. Gerard Gumbau replaces Óscar Rodríguez.
Offside, Barcelona. Samuel Umtiti tries a through ball, but Malcom is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Malcom replaces Ousmane Dembélé.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Jordi Alba replaces Thomas Vermaelen.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Jonathan Silva.
Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Juanfran (Leganés).
Corner, Leganés. Conceded by Gerard Piqué.
Attempt blocked. Youssef En-Nesyri (Leganés) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Juanfran.
Booking
Thomas Vermaelen (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Thomas Vermaelen (Barcelona).
Nabil El Zhar (Leganés) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Coutinho.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Juanfran.