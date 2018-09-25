Heart of Midlothian v Motherwell

Hearts were 1-0 winners at Fir Park in the league earlier this month

"Possession doesn't win you football matches" says Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson as he urged his side to be more direct.

Motherwell have suffered 1-0 defeats in three of their six Premiership games and the Northern Irishman wants his players to give opposition defences more of a test.

His side travel to face Hearts in their League Cup quarter-final on Wednesday.

"It's fine lines," said Robinson, whose side lost both cup finals last season.

"In the last lot of games we have had a lot of possession of the ball, a lot more possession than we did last season.

"But possession doesn't win you football matches.

"So we need to get back to putting the ball into areas where teams don't want to play in, don't want to defend in. That's the small percentages that win you football matches.

"So we have to do that. We have worked on that and we have spoken about it.

"We lost 1-0 against Aberdeen when there was nothing in the game, we lost 1-0 against Hearts on a poor decision from our defender and a poor decision from the referee."

Levein wants to compete 'in every match'

Hearts manager Craig Levein has defended Motherwell's physical style, and says they simply are playing to their strengths.

"Every team has their own challenges in the league and the teams that don't have huge budgets have to find a way of winning matches," he said. "Any manager or coach that finds a way of winning is doing his job properly.

"Whenever there is some sort of meaty challenge now everybody is now saying it must be a red card or a yellow card at least. I am kind of a little bit sad that part of the game with players being tough and robust are not allowed to be tough and robust anymore."

Hearts, who sit five points clear at the top of the Premiership, last lifted the League Cup in 1962 and have not been to Hampden since 2014, but Levein is not setting any targets.

"I don't think there is any merit in targeting one thing in particular," added Levein. "You just try and do as well as you can in every match.

"I don't think we have a strong enough squad to be saying we want to win every trophy and to shuffle the pack and be just as strong if we leave three or four players out. We don't have the capability to do that.

"We just have to do as well as we can against Motherwell and hope we get to the semi-final."