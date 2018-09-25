Rangers v Ayr United

Wes Foderingham is likely to start for Rangers against Championship leaders Ayr

Wes Foderingham has been encouraged by manager Steven Gerrard to fight to be Rangers' number one.

The goalkeeper's Ibrox career looked over in the summer when Allan McGregor returned to to the club and Jak Alnwick started the season on the bench.

But Foderingham could start his second match of the season in Wednesday's League Cup tie with Ayr United.

"[Steven Gerrard and assistant Gary McAllister] have been very encouraging," he said.

Foderingham started in the win over Kilmarnock at Rugby Park in the last round.

Lee Wallace and Umar Sadiq could also be handed starts after playing for the reserves on Monday while Eros Grezda and Jordan Rossiter featured in that win over Motherwell, but are likely to be handed more time to build up their fitness after ankle injuries.

Youngsters Cammy Palmer, Jack Thomson, Robby McCrorie and Stephen Kelly are added to the squad, while Ryan Jack and Gareth McAuley are expected to miss out again and Kyle Lafferty is ineligible.

"It's a bit difficult, obviously," said Foderingham on being back-up goalkeeper.

"I still see myself as a number one who is not in the side at the moment, but my job is to train the best that I can and when the opportunity comes to go out on the pitch and play, to give a good account of myself.

"I'm not used to it. It's the first time in my career that I have had a period on the bench, so it's difficult.

"But different demands have been placed on me this season and it's up to me to face those challenges on and off the pitch."

Foderingham was expected to move back to England, but with Alnwick now out on loan at Scunthorpe his chances of appearing in the Rangers first team have improved.

The 27-year-old said: "Obviously, three doesn't go into two so there is going to be speculation there.

"My stance was always that I wanted to stay here and compete. I've got the opportunity to do that now and in the games I do play I need to do myself justice.

"[Gerrard and McAllister] have just told me to be ready because anything can happen in football and, if I do get the opportunity to go back in, make sure I keep the shirt."