BBC Sport - Belfast rivals ready for cup final

Belfast rivals ready for cup final

Linfield Ladies are hoping to add a second piece of silverware to their cabinet this season when they meet Belfast rivals Glentoran Women in the Challenge Cup final at Windsor Park on Saturday,

Defender Jennifer McDade says the Blues, who are one game away from clinching the league title are on the cusp of a treble having won the League Cup in June, says her side are taking for nothing for granted against a side they have defeated three times already this season.

Glentoran Stalwart Kelly Bailie is the longest serving female player in Northern Ireland's top flight. Having lifted the cup on six previous occasions with the Glens, the veteran is hoping to leave her mark on the tournament one more time.

Top videos

Video

Belfast rivals ready for cup final

Video

Watch McGregor's wild news conference

Video

After 635 days the Browns win thanks to star Mayfield

Video

Alexander-Arnold on friend & 'bitter rival' Lingard

Video

MOTD: The Premier League Show

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Goalkeeper Ikeme opens up about leukaemia

Video

My body has been broken and rebuilt - Joshua

  • From the section Boxing
Video

How Troy Deeney's psychologist helps him get 'in the zone'

Video

Crouch: I invented Come Dine With Me!

  • From the section Sport
Video

Debutant Dalot could be at Man Utd for 10 years - Mourinho

Video

Could Mark Chapman make it as an NFL kicker?

Video

Could you match Joshua's workout routine?

  • From the section Boxing

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you