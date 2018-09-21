Belfast rivals ready for cup final

Linfield Ladies are hoping to add a second piece of silverware to their cabinet this season when they meet Belfast rivals Glentoran Women in the Challenge Cup final at Windsor Park on Saturday,

Defender Jennifer McDade says the Blues, who are one game away from clinching the league title are on the cusp of a treble having won the League Cup in June, says her side are taking for nothing for granted against a side they have defeated three times already this season.

Glentoran Stalwart Kelly Bailie is the longest serving female player in Northern Ireland's top flight. Having lifted the cup on six previous occasions with the Glens, the veteran is hoping to leave her mark on the tournament one more time.