Leigh Griffiths: Celtic continue to count on their comeback king

Substitute Leigh Griffiths (centre) was the Celtic match-winner against Rosenborg

Every day is an adventure in the sometimes chaotic world of Leigh Griffiths.

Whether he's being collared for speeding, slammed online or doubted by his manager at club and international level, the Celtic striker is a human drama unto himself.

Parts of his life might be clouded, but on the football field he has a clarity that brought him, on a difficult Thursday night at Parkhead, his 101st goal for Celtic.

The home crowd was in an advanced state of frustration when Griffiths appeared off the bench late on against Rosenborg in their first group game of the Europa League, a game they really had to win given that the Norwegians are the bottom seed.

He replaced the £9m man, Odsonne Edouard, who has now scored just once in eight hours of football. It took Griffiths 11 minutes to get the job done.

When he ran away to celebrate, indicating to the Celtic support that he's still the top-dog goalscorer in this parish, you had to admire his chutzpah. In his own words he'd suffered a metaphorical kick in the teeth when benched by Alex McLeish for the Nations League game against Albania at Hampden last week and here was another - benched by Brendan Rodgers in the first Europa League group game.

Up until recently, Griffiths was third-choice striker at Celtic. Since Moussa Dembele left for Lyon he became, by default, second-choice behind Edouard. In Griffiths' mind, though, he's number one. He thinks he's number one even when it's screamingly obvious that he isn't.

He thought he was the best when John Guidetti was getting a game ahead of him way back when. He thought he was the best when Teemu Pukki and Anthony Stokes started the big Champions League qualifiers in Ronny Deila's first season. He thought he was the best when Stefan Scepovic started some of the Europa League games during the same season.

Celtic have played 13 group games in Champions League and Europa League under Rodgers; Griffiths has started in just three of them, was a substitute in seven others and was unavailable for the remainder.

Under Rodgers they have played 12 Old Firm games; Griffiths has started in just two and was on the bench for another eight. How could it be any other way when he had Dembele and then Edouard as rivals?

The point here is not that he should have been playing ahead of them. No, both Dembele and Edouard put in powerhouse performances. The point is that even though his life might be bonkers at times, Griffiths has a steel within him to go again and again and again no matter how many knocks he suffers.

Some of those knocks - perhaps many of those knocks - might have had something to do with the failings in his whirling dervish personality, but Griffiths has a human sponge capacity to soak everything up and still deliver.

Sometimes Celtic can struggle to break the deadlock in games they are dominating. Rosenborg was an example of that. Loads of possession, but no goal to show for it. Of his 101 goals more than 50 of them have been Celtic's first of the game, the settler, the confidence-builder and, more often than not, the game-breaker.

More than a century of goals. That really is quite something for a guy who began his time at Parkhead firmly on the back foot.

Griffiths joined in January 2014 was a Celtic man for only two months when he was filmed singing an offensive song about former Hearts player Rudi Skacel in a pub full of his fellow Hibs fans. Weirdly, he was chanting about Skacel, from the Czech Republic, being a refugee. Later, he was admonished in Edinburgh Sheriff Court, fined a month's wages by Celtic and given a two-match ban by the SFA.

The striker had a lot of making-up to do with his then manager, Neil Lennon, and the club's fans. After the news of his behaviour was made public, at their next home game against Inverness Caledonian Thistle, a section of the Celtic support raised a banner, for Griffiths' benefit, pointing out that Celtic had been founded by immigrants.

They raised another banner bearing the words of one of the most cherished figures in their history, Willie Maley: 'A man must be a Celt on and off the field otherwise he is of no value to the club'.

'More to a striker than scoring goals'

Leigh Griffiths hugs Craig Gordon at full time

Goals tend to nurse most wounds. That day against Inverness, Griffiths scored one and assisted with two more. His goals total stood at seven in 11 games. He got 20 in his first full season, then 40 the season after. That was 2015-16 under Deila.

Scotland played eight internationals in that time and Griffiths played in just two of them. He got 15 minutes against Georgia and an hour against Denmark. In his desperation, Gordon Strachan turned to him eventually, just as Deila did and just as Rodgers did on Thursday.

Rodgers likes his main striker to be big and strong and appreciative of the defensive side of the game as much as attacking side. "The modern-day striker is about much more than putting the ball in the net," said the Celtic manager.

"The game has moved on and you have to participate in it tactically and understand how you're working defensively and what your role is with and without the ball. That's something hopefully he [Griffiths] will tell you he's developed over the last few years."

It's clear that Rodgers views Griffiths with something approaching awed and curious fascination. "He's got this in-built brain to deal with all this," he said of the striker's ability to push the activity in his private life to the side when playing football.

"A lot of players, whatever happens in their world can be a real distraction. He learns to deal with it."

With Edouard struggling for confidence and goals, Griffiths might find himself in the team again soon.

He's far from being the archetypal Rodgers' striker - he's the break-glass-in-case-of-emergency option - but for whatever else is happening on Planet Leigh, he remains a seriously strong asset, a player who despite many let-downs of late turned a vexing Thursday night into a victorious one.