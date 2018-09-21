BBC Sport - Watch: Warrenpoint leave it late for derby draw with Newry
Watch: Warrenpoint leave it late for derby draw with Newry
- From the section Irish
Warrenpoint Town score in injury-time to snatch a point against south Down rivals Newry City in a scrappy 1-1 derby draw at the Showgrounds.
James Walker netted from the penalty spot after Max Kougoun tangled with Mark McCabe three minutes after the break.
But the visitors earned a point when Philip Donnelly glanced home in the dying seconds from Ciaran O'Connor's cross.