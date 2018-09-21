BBC Sport - Watch: Warrenpoint leave it late for derby draw with Newry

Watch: Warrenpoint leave it late for derby draw with Newry

  • From the section Irish

Warrenpoint Town score in injury-time to snatch a point against south Down rivals Newry City in a scrappy 1-1 derby draw at the Showgrounds.

James Walker netted from the penalty spot after Max Kougoun tangled with Mark McCabe three minutes after the break.

But the visitors earned a point when Philip Donnelly glanced home in the dying seconds from Ciaran O'Connor's cross.

Top videos

Video

Watch: Warrenpoint leave it late for derby draw with Newry

  • From the section Irish
Video

Watch McGregor's wild news conference

Video

Bacteria ate eight centimetres of my Achilles tendon - Cazorla

Video

After 635 days the Browns win thanks to star Mayfield

Video

Alexander-Arnold on friend & 'bitter rival' Lingard

Video

'It feels great to make history' - Oliver Fisher on record 59

  • From the section Golf
Video

MOTD: The Premier League Show

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Goalkeeper Ikeme opens up about leukaemia

Video

My body has been broken and rebuilt - Joshua

  • From the section Boxing
Video

How Troy Deeney's psychologist helps him get 'in the zone'

Video

Crouch: I invented Come Dine With Me!

  • From the section Sport

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you