Neil McCann: Dundee boss has 'enormous belief' despite losing run

McCann has seen his Dundee team concede the first goal in each of their five league games

Manager Neil McCann retains "enormous belief" in his players as Dundee seek their first points of the season.

The Dens Park club sit bottom of the Scottish Premiership after opening with five successive defeats.

"I would love us to get into a position where we are a goal up and see a team have to open up against us," McCann said before Saturday's game with Hibs.

"Until that happens we just have to keep on doing our work and that's what we will do."

McCann accepts that "pressure will grow" the longer Dundee's losing run goes on and the former TV pundit insists he has no problem with the speculation surrounding his job.

"I'm aware of the situation and people are saying that's another game gone by and we have lost and we have not got any points," he told BBC Scotland.

"I feel the same pressure I was under when I took the job. I feel it because I set high demands on my team.

"I walked away from a brilliant job. And your walking into a precarious job where you are reliant on players. But we understand the pressures.

"It's probably getting more difficult as the years go on as the pressures become greater. The quality is going up and so your job becomes harder.

"I still want to be successful. I still have an enormous belief in my team. It's the same belief I had in the team at the start of the season."

Former Dundee goalkeeper Rab Douglas has been quoted saying Saturday's game at Dens Park is "a must-win" game for his former team-mate.

"The people who are saying these things are asked an opinion and I respect it," said McCann.

"I was one of those guys being asked those same questions. But I have a new found respect for management, actually being in it.

"And I understand the pressures being in it. I have suffered self-doubt as a player. But I think as a player all you can do is give everything you have when confidence is low to be a good team-mate. That's certainly what I did."