League of Ireland: Derry City v Shamrock Rovers (Sat)

Airtricity Premier Division Venue: Brandywell Stadium Date: Saturday 22 September Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Foyle FM and the BBC Sport website

Derry will aim to bounce back from their midweek FAI Cup exit when they return to league action against Shamrock Rovers at the Brandywell.

City were beaten 3-1 at home by Bohemians at the quarter-final stage three days after securing the EA Sports Cup with victory over Cobh Ramblers.

Rovers lie third in the standings while Derry are down in seventh and out of the running for a European spot.

Derry are targeting their first win of the season over the Dubliners.

The first meeting between the teams was a one-sided affair with Rovers thumping the Candystripes 6-1 at Tallaght in March.

A month later it was scoreless at the Brandywell before a another defeat for Derry on the road - this time going down 2-0 in June.

Kenny Shiels' side sit one point behind sixth-place Bohemians and also have a game in hand on their FAI Cup conquerors.