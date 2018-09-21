Late goal can help Celtic push on - Craig Gordon

Leigh Griffiths wheels away after scoring Celtic's winner

Celtic's last-gasp win over Rosenborg can be the catalyst for domestic success this season, says Craig Gordon.

Substitute Leigh Griffiths struck with just three minutes left on Thursday to seal three points in the Premiership champions' Europa League opener.

Celtic, who visit Kilmarnock on Sunday, are five points behind leaders Hearts in the top flight following last week's 0-0 draw with St Mirren.

"It's a good feeling sometimes," Gordon told BBC Scotland.

"It's a better feeling to win a game late on like that by a goal to nil. It gives everyone a boost.

"If you win two or three nil sometimes it can feel that little bit easier. But to grab it at the end there is a great feeling and the dressing room was very happy with that.

"Obviously we're not quite buoyant going into the next game. It's a great little stepping stone for us to get that under our belt now and really push on from here."

Griffiths' influence had to wait as the Scotland international was forced to settle for a starting spot on the Celtic bench.

Instead, Odsonne Edouard was given the nod by Brendan Rodgers.

Gordon says he has sympathy for his fellow countryman, saying: "The manager always stresses we need everybody and players coming off the bench can make all the difference.

"It's a difficult thing. He's a goalscorer, he wants to play games and he wants to score goals. When he's not doing that he's not happy.

"There's not always a starting place there for him but he comes off the bench and makes an impact and he certainly did that."