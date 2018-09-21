Tony Pulis: Boro boss was not in frame for Wales role

Tony Pulis was a torch bearer for the 2012 London Olympics while Giggs represented Team GB in football at the Games

Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis says he was not in the frame to replace Chris Coleman as Wales manager.

Pulis spent a long time as the favourite with bookmakers after Coleman quit Wales before the job went to Manchester United icon Ryan Giggs.

Pulis says he is to committed to club football despite previously expressing a desire to manage the Wales team.

"No, I wasn't in the frame, I still think I have a few years left in full time management," he explained.

"I still don't think I can get away from day to day management.

"I haven't got it in me to say 'I am going to close myself down for long periods of time.'

"I still have enough energy to run a football club day in, day out.

"It will come, time will come, but whether I get the chance, we will have to wait and see.

"It just wasn't right for me, but I would say they've made a good choice."

Pulis says he believes the job came at the right time for former international Giggs, who he says is set to go on to "bigger things."

"Ryan has seen this as an opportunity to manage Wales, go on, prove he's a good manager and then go on from there," he told BBC Radio Wales Sport.

"But Ryan, it is a really interesting job for him.

"He's had great schooling, who could have better schooling than him with Sir Alex and playing at the top level as a great, great player.

"And you've got Osian Roberts there and the staff behind him, so I am hoping and praying - because they have got good players as well - I am hoping and praying they get the breaks and he has a successful time there."

Pulis believes another man in the frame for the Wales job, former striker Craig Bellamy, is also set for a successful management career, but believes he should focus on a club management job.

Bellamy, currently a youth manager at Cardiff City, was previously linked with Oxford United.

"I like Bellamy, I think he's a great lad, he's got this reputation as being a bit of a hot head at times, but when you sit down with him and work with him and talk to him and I've had good time with him, I think he's got a wonderful demeanour about him," Pulis explained.

"People sometimes perceive him as different to what he really is.

"I think given the opportunity, given a chance, Bellamy could go somewhere and surprise people.

"I think he's got that desire energy and commitment.

"If I was Craig I would go more into league football, he'd be kicking his heels in international football.

"If a Football League club appoint him, I think they'd be picking a really good man."