FC Schalke 04 0-2 Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich have won their first seven league and cup games this season, including the German Super Cup

James Rodriguez marked his first league start of the season with a goal as Bayern Munich continued their 100% winning start to the season.

The Colombia midfielder, 27, nodded home from the edge of the six-yard area following an early corner.

Bayern dominated the game in Gelsenkirchen.

David Alaba hit the bar before Robert Lewandowski made it 2-0 from the penalty spot after Rodriguez was fouled.

Bayern, chasing a seventh successive Bundesliga title, are two points clear at the top of the table after four games.

Niko Kovac's side entertain mid-table Augsburg (19:30 BST) on Tuesday before travelling to meet second-placed Hertha Berlin on Friday (19:30 BST).