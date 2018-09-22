Match ends, FC Schalke 04 0, FC Bayern München 2.
FC Schalke 04 0-2 Bayern Munich
-
- From the section European Football
James Rodriguez marked his first league start of the season with a goal as Bayern Munich continued their 100% winning start to the season.
The Colombia midfielder, 27, nodded home from the edge of the six-yard area following an early corner.
Bayern dominated the game in Gelsenkirchen.
David Alaba hit the bar before Robert Lewandowski made it 2-0 from the penalty spot after Rodriguez was fouled.
Bayern, chasing a seventh successive Bundesliga title, are two points clear at the top of the table after four games.
Niko Kovac's side entertain mid-table Augsburg (19:30 BST) on Tuesday before travelling to meet second-placed Hertha Berlin on Friday (19:30 BST).
Line-ups
Schalke
- 1Fährmann
- 26Sané
- 29NaldoBooked at 32mins
- 5Nastasic
- 18CaligiuriBooked at 42mins
- 13Rudy
- 2McKennieSubstituted forBentalebat 54'minutes
- 28Schöpf
- 9Di SantoSubstituted forHaritat 65'minutes
- 7UthSubstituted forBurgstallerat 73'minutes
- 36Embolo
Substitutes
- 3Mendyl
- 6Mascarell
- 10Bentaleb
- 11Konoplyanka
- 19Burgstaller
- 25Harit
- 35Nübel
Bayern Munich
- 1Neuer
- 32Kimmich
- 4Süle
- 5Hummels
- 27Alaba
- 6Thiago Alcántara
- 11RodríguezSubstituted forRenato Sanchesat 87'minutes
- 25Müller
- 18Goretzka
- 7RibérySubstituted forGnabryat 84'minutes
- 9LewandowskiSubstituted forWagnerat 79'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 2Wagner
- 8Martínez Aguinaga
- 10Robben
- 17Boateng
- 22Gnabry
- 26Ulreich
- 35Renato Sanches
- Referee:
- Daniel Siebert
- Attendance:
- 62,271
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home30%
- Away70%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away7
- Corners
- Home0
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Schalke 04 0, FC Bayern München 2.
Attempt missed. Guido Burgstaller (FC Schalke 04) right footed shot from long range on the left misses to the right. Assisted by Amine Harit.
Booking
Sandro Wagner (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Sandro Wagner (FC Bayern München).
Naldo (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Daniel Caligiuri (FC Schalke 04) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Renato Sanches replaces James Rodríguez.
Attempt missed. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Leon Goretzka.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Serge Gnabry replaces Franck Ribéry.
Foul by Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München).
Daniel Caligiuri (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Sandro Wagner replaces Robert Lewandowski.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Ralf Fährmann.
Attempt saved. David Alaba (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Naldo (FC Schalke 04).
Foul by Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München).
Nabil Bentaleb (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Schalke 04. Guido Burgstaller replaces Mark Uth.
Attempt saved. Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by James Rodríguez.
Attempt missed. Amine Harit (FC Schalke 04) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Breel Embolo (FC Schalke 04) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Amine Harit.
Mats Hummels (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mark Uth (FC Schalke 04).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Franck Ribéry with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Schalke 04. Amine Harit replaces Franco Di Santo.
Goal!
Goal! FC Schalke 04 0, FC Bayern München 2. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty FC Bayern München. James Rodríguez draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Alessandro Schöpf (FC Schalke 04) after a foul in the penalty area.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Naldo.
Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sebastian Rudy (FC Schalke 04).
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Salif Sané.
Attempt saved. Mark Uth (FC Schalke 04) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Foul by Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München).
Sebastian Rudy (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.