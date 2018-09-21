Hoffenheim v Borussia Dortmund: Reiss Nelson faces Jadon Sancho in Bundesliga

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Sancho shines as Dortmund beat Frankfurt

Two of English football's brightest talents come face to face this weekend - but not in the Premier League.

England Under-19 forwards Reiss Nelson and Jadon Sancho, both 18, will be on opposing sides when Hoffenheim host Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

They are among the 10 youngest players to feature in the German top flight this season, with Nelson - on loan from Arsenal - the youngest to score.

The sides meet after positive results in the Champions League.

Hoffenheim are 11th in the table, on three points so far

Dortmund beat Club Brugge 1-0 in midweek but only had two shots on target and needed a fortuitous late winner from Christian Pulisic, who came on to replace former Manchester City winger Sancho.

Hoffenheim made their Champions League debut in Ukraine and were within nine minutes of a fine away win until Shakhtar substitute Maycon smashed in a long-range strike.

"In the end we won, but there is definitely room for improvement," said Dortmund captain Marco Reus after the win in Belgium.

"We have to keep working hard to play better. Currently, we are not playing the kind of football we want to, but we are winning and we'll take that."

Jadon Sancho and Reiss Nelson (pictured) were the seventh and eighth Englishmen to play their first match in the Champions League for a non-British club, after Brian Deane (Benfica), Michael Thomas (Benfica), Scott Minto (Benfica), Steve McManaman (Real Madrid), Owen Hargreaves (Bayern Munich) and Matt Derbyshire (Olympiakos).

On-loan Barcelona striker Paco Alcacer, who scored on his Dortmund debut against Eintracht Frankfurt last week, could miss out, but midfielder Thomas Delaney is fit to return from a knee injury.

Nelson scored on his Hoffenheim debut last weekend and at 18 years and 280 days was the youngest goalscorer in the division this season.

The teenager is on loan from Arsenal, while Sancho moved from Manchester City for £8m last summer.

There are seven young English players in the Bundesliga this season.