German Bundesliga
Venue: WIRSOL Rhein-Neckar-Arena

Hoffenheim v Borussia Dortmund: Reiss Nelson faces Jadon Sancho in Bundesliga

Highlights: Sancho shines as Dortmund beat Frankfurt

Two of English football's brightest talents come face to face this weekend - but not in the Premier League.

England Under-19 forwards Reiss Nelson and Jadon Sancho, both 18, will be on opposing sides when Hoffenheim host Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

They are among the 10 youngest players to feature in the German top flight this season, with Nelson - on loan from Arsenal - the youngest to score.

The sides meet after positive results in the Champions League.

Bundesliga table snapshot: 1st Bayern Munich, 2nd Borussia Dortmund, 3rd Wolfsburg, 4th Hertha Berlin, 5th Borussia Monchengladbach, 6th Mainz
Hoffenheim are 11th in the table, on three points so far

Dortmund beat Club Brugge 1-0 in midweek but only had two shots on target and needed a fortuitous late winner from Christian Pulisic, who came on to replace former Manchester City winger Sancho.

Hoffenheim made their Champions League debut in Ukraine and were within nine minutes of a fine away win until Shakhtar substitute Maycon smashed in a long-range strike.

"In the end we won, but there is definitely room for improvement," said Dortmund captain Marco Reus after the win in Belgium.

"We have to keep working hard to play better. Currently, we are not playing the kind of football we want to, but we are winning and we'll take that."

Reiss Nelson
Jadon Sancho and Reiss Nelson (pictured) were the seventh and eighth Englishmen to play their first match in the Champions League for a non-British club, after Brian Deane (Benfica), Michael Thomas (Benfica), Scott Minto (Benfica), Steve McManaman (Real Madrid), Owen Hargreaves (Bayern Munich) and Matt Derbyshire (Olympiakos).

On-loan Barcelona striker Paco Alcacer, who scored on his Dortmund debut against Eintracht Frankfurt last week, could miss out, but midfielder Thomas Delaney is fit to return from a knee injury.

Nelson scored on his Hoffenheim debut last weekend and at 18 years and 280 days was the youngest goalscorer in the division this season.

The teenager is on loan from Arsenal, while Sancho moved from Manchester City for £8m last summer.

There are seven young English players in the Bundesliga this season.

Saturday 22nd September 2018

  • Nuremberg1. FC Nuremberg14:30HannoverHannover 96
  • AugsburgFC Augsburg14:30Werder BremenWerder Bremen
  • Hertha BerlinHertha Berlin14:30B MgladbachBorussia Mönchengladbach
  • WolfsburgVfL Wolfsburg14:30FreiburgSC Freiburg
  • SchalkeFC Schalke 0417:30Bayern MunichBayern Munich

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich33009279
2B Dortmund32107257
3Wolfsburg32107437
4Hertha Berlin32105237
4B Mgladbach32105237
6Mainz32104227
7Werder Bremen31204315
8Düsseldorf31114404
8Augsburg31114404
10RB Leipzig311157-24
11Hoffenheim310256-13
12Frankfurt310245-13
13Hannover302134-12
14Nuremberg302123-12
15Freiburg301248-41
16Stuttgart301237-41
17Schalke300326-40
18B Leverkusen300328-60
View full German Bundesliga table

