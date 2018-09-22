Getafe 0-2 Atletico Madrid: Diego Simone's team warm up for derby with win

From the section

Getafe have lost their last nine La Liga games against Atletico Madrid, with their last win against them in the competition in November 2011

Atletico Madrid warmed up for next week's Madrid derby by winning at Getafe, with an own goal by keeper David Soria setting them on their way.

Thomas Lemar's 30-yard shot came back off the crossbar before hitting Soria on the back and rolling in.

Atletico were far from their fluent best but Lemar doubled the lead after the interval with a composed finish.

Getafe finished with 10 men after substitute Ivan Alejo was shown a straight red for a foul.

Diego Simeone's side are up to fifth in the La Liga table after a first away win.

They entertain newly promoted Huesca on Tuesday (21:00 BST kick-off) before facing Real Madrid at the Bernabeu on Saturday (19:45 BST).