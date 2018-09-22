Match ends, Getafe 0, Atlético de Madrid 2.
Getafe 0-2 Atletico Madrid: Diego Simone's team warm up for derby with win
Atletico Madrid warmed up for next week's Madrid derby by winning at Getafe, with an own goal by keeper David Soria setting them on their way.
Thomas Lemar's 30-yard shot came back off the crossbar before hitting Soria on the back and rolling in.
Atletico were far from their fluent best but Lemar doubled the lead after the interval with a composed finish.
Getafe finished with 10 men after substitute Ivan Alejo was shown a straight red for a foul.
Diego Simeone's side are up to fifth in the La Liga table after a first away win.
They entertain newly promoted Huesca on Tuesday (21:00 BST kick-off) before facing Real Madrid at the Bernabeu on Saturday (19:45 BST).
Line-ups
Getafe
- 13Soria
- 22SuárezBooked at 56mins
- 4González
- 6Cabrera
- 3Pacheco Antunes
- 8Portillo
- 18Arambarri
- 2DakonamSubstituted forCristóforoat 78'minutes
- 11NdiayeSubstituted forAlejoat 63'minutesBooked at 67mins
- 9Rodríguez
- 19MolinaSubstituted forGuardiola Navarroat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Chichizola
- 7Mata
- 10Shibasaki
- 14Guardiola Navarro
- 15Cristóforo
- 23Alejo
- 24Foulquier
Atl Madrid
- 13Oblak
- 20Torres BelénBooked at 84mins
- 24Giménez
- 21Hernández
- 3Filipe LuísSubstituted forGodínat 71'minutes
- 11LemarSubstituted forCorreaat 80'minutes
- 14HernándezSubstituted forParteyat 58'minutes
- 8SaúlBooked at 82mins
- 6Koke
- 19Diego Costa
- 7Griezmann
Substitutes
- 1Adán
- 2Godín
- 5Partey
- 9N Kalinic
- 10Correa
- 18Gelson Martins
- 32Garcés
- Referee:
- José María Sánchez Martínez
- Attendance:
- 12,756
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home1
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Getafe 0, Atlético de Madrid 2.
Lucas Hernández (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sebastián Cristóforo (Getafe).
Attempt saved. Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ángel Correa with a through ball.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Leandro Cabrera.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by David Soria.
Attempt saved. Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Juanfran.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Damián Suárez.
Booking
Juanfran (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Juanfran (Atlético de Madrid).
Sergi Guardiola (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid).
Ángel Rodríguez (Getafe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Koke (Atlético de Madrid).
Francisco Portillo (Getafe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Ángel Rodríguez (Getafe) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Damián Suárez.
Attempt missed. Sergi Guardiola (Getafe) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sebastián Cristóforo.
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Ángel Correa replaces Thomas Lemar.
Substitution
Substitution, Getafe. Sebastián Cristóforo replaces Djené Dakonam.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (Atlético de Madrid).
Attempt saved. Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lucas Hernández.
Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Koke tries a through ball, but Antoine Griezmann is caught offside.
Foul by Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid).
Djené Dakonam (Getafe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Thomas Lemar tries a through ball, but Diego Costa is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Diego Godín replaces Filipe Luís.
Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Leandro Cabrera (Getafe).
Substitution
Substitution, Getafe. Sergi Guardiola replaces Jorge Molina.
Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Filipe Luís tries a through ball, but Antoine Griezmann is caught offside.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) because of an injury.
Dismissal
Iván Alejo (Getafe) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Iván Alejo (Getafe).
Lucas Hernández (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Iván Alejo (Getafe).