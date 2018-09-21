BBC Sport - Santi Cazorla: Former Arsenal star on his horrific injury, leaving Gunners & returning to Villarreal
Bacteria ate eight centimetres of my Achilles tendon - Cazorla
Former Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla tells the shocking story of his horrific injury which meant he could not play for nearly two years.
