BBC Sport - Santi Cazorla: Former Arsenal star on his horrific injury, leaving Gunners & returning to Villarreal

Bacteria ate eight centimetres of my Achilles tendon - Cazorla

  • From the section Arsenal

Former Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla tells the shocking story of his horrific injury which meant he could not play for nearly two years.

Watch more about Santi Cazorla's story on Football Focus on Saturday at 12:00 BST on BBC One.

WATCH MORE: Alexander-Arnold on friend & 'bitter rival' Lingard

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Bacteria ate eight centimetres of my Achilles tendon - Cazorla

  • From the section Arsenal
Video

Watch McGregor's wild news conference

Video

After 635 days the Browns win thanks to star Mayfield

Video

Alexander-Arnold on friend & 'bitter rival' Lingard

Video

MOTD: The Premier League Show

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Goalkeeper Ikeme opens up about leukaemia

Video

My body has been broken and rebuilt - Joshua

  • From the section Boxing
Video

How Troy Deeney's psychologist helps him get 'in the zone'

Video

Crouch: I invented Come Dine With Me!

  • From the section Sport
Video

Debutant Dalot could be at Man Utd for 10 years - Mourinho

Video

Could Mark Chapman make it as an NFL kicker?

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you