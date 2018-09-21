Premier League: Do sides suffer after Champions League & Europa League matches?

How have the 'big six' fared over the past five seasons?

Six Premier League clubs return to domestic action this weekend looking to avoid a European hangover.

Liverpool and Tottenham were in Champions League action on Tuesday, followed by Manchester City and Manchester United on Wednesday.

Arsenal and Chelsea then got their Europa League group-stage campaigns off to winning starts on Thursday.

But how have the so-called 'big six' tended to fare in the English top-flight after European ties?

BBC Sport studies their form in the past five seasons following midweek fixtures in the Champions League and Europa League main draws.

Reds stumble after European action

Liverpool have suffered the most in the Premier League on the back of European fixtures compared to their top-flight rivals.

The Reds have won almost half a point less per game on average in the 31 Premier League matches which came fewer than seven days after a appearing in continental competition over the past five years.

They won 11, drew 11 and lost nine of those for an average of 1.42 points per game, 0.42 less than in their other league games over that period.

Jurgen Klopp's side dropped points against the likes of Burnley, Stoke, Everton and Newcastle following European games last season.

However, they beat French side Paris St-Germain at Anfield in their opening Champions League group match on Tuesday and will try to continue their 100% winning start to the Premier League campaign at home to Southampton on Saturday (15:00 BST kick-off).

Manchester City, beaten at home by Lyon on Wednesday, have also seen their return drop off by more than a third of a point following European games in the past five years.

But Pep Guardiola's side were untroubled last season, winning nine of their 10 post-European games - suffering their only defeat against Manchester United in April.

The 27 points they took from those 10 fixtures was actually an improvement on the 2.6 per game they collected in their other 28.

The champions travel to Cardiff on Saturday (15:00).

Arsenal on form after midweek outings

Arsenal are the only club to fare better in the Premier League following European ties, slightly improving on their points-per-match ratio from 1.90 to 1.95.

However, their only Europa League campaign of those five seasons last year warranted a dip in points after European matches compared to the rest of the campaign, taking 23 from 14 games.

The Gunners, who beat Vorskla Poltava on Thursday, have played other 'big six' clubs in 13 of their 46 post-European over the past five years - fewer than Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea.

Liverpool have faced 'big six' sides on eight occasions after European games, taking 0.88 points per fixture, while Tottenham have averaged a point per game from their 10 matches against the other five.

Chelsea have enjoyed the best record against the rest of the 'big six', and are the only side to boast a better return against their rivals than versus the rest of the division.

Maurizio Sarri's side beat PAOK Salonika on Thursday and return to Premier League action away at West Ham on Sunday.

The Blues have suffered a drop-off of 0.18 points per game following European fixtures in the past five years.

Man Utd profit on the road

After Arsenal, Manchester United have experienced the least drop-off in points with their post-Europe record varying only slightly to their form in other matches.

Despite taking fractionally fewer points, United actually boast a better win percentage in Premier League matches after playing in Europe - at 55.9% compared to 52.5% in others.

Of the six clubs, United have enjoyed the best form on the road following European competition and also have the second best home record, again after Arsenal.

Jose Mourinho's side host Wolves on Saturday (15:00), while Arsenal welcome Everton on Sunday (16:00).

Chelsea were hoping to fly straight home after Thursday's win in Greece, but had their flight postponed until Friday morning because of adverse weather conditions.

"We have to play again in 63 hours," Sarri said after the game in Thessaloniki.

They were not the only side to face a European away trip, with Tottenham losing at Inter Milan and Manchester United beating Young Boys in Bern.

Tottenham travel to Brighton on Saturday, but have traditionally fared pretty well following away ties, with only Manchester City enjoying a better points average.