Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke: Refs have decided three of our five Premiership games

Steve Clarke believes Kilmarnock should have had a penalty at Easter Road

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke says referees have decided "three out of five" of the club's Premiership games.

Aberdeen's Michael Devlin was sent off in Killie's win at Pittodrie while Clarke says his side were denied a penalty in Saturday's Hibernian defeat.

Clarke also faces a hearing after speaking out at Gary Dicker's red card against Hearts.

"I spoke about two soft penalties. One was given to Hibs and one wasn't given to us," said Clarke of the 3-2 loss.

"That decided the game. We deserved to get something from that game but those two decisions cost us at least a point. That's disappointing.

"I think one of the most disappointing things for me is of the five league games we've played, three of them have been decided by referees. That's not correct.

"That's 60 per cent. It's too many. One in our favour and two against us, but that's not correct."

Clarke read a prepared statement on August 31 on the back of Dicker's red card against Hearts not being overturned.

He also spoke out last week at the "unprofessional" SFA spelling his name wrong on his disciplinary charge.

"I spoke to them here in an open press conference," added the Kilmarnock manager when asked if he would speak to the SFA.

"I'm not here on a crusade, I'm not trying to change. I think if everyone works together we've got the chance to change but I'm not sure we are all working together at the moment and that could be the problem."

Kilmarnock host Celtic this Sunday with the Rugby Park side unbeaten in their last three games against the Scottish champions.

"It's always a difficult game against Celtic. We have to play at our very, very best to get anything," said Clarke.

"In training this week that's what we have been working towards. I feel that in the games we have played this year we have been competitive in every game.

"If we are competitive we can give anyone in the league a game."