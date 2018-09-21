Manchester City will be hurting after shock Lyon defeat - Neil Warnock

Neil Warnock's Cardiff City face Pep Guardiola's Manchester City off the back of defeats to Chelsea and Arsenal

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City will be hurting after a surprise Champions League defeat to Lyon, according to Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock.

City were beaten 2-1 at the Etihad, becoming the first English team to lose four games in the competition in a row.

Warnock believes Guardiola's return to the dugout after a European touchline ban will boost the champions against Cardiff in the league on Saturday.

"He's so important there I think it'll bring the best out of them," he said.

"If you think Pep's worried about Cardiff City that's fantastic. He won't be let me assure you, he'll be more concerned with own his players because if they play (like they can) they beat everyone in the country, not just Cardiff City.

"He'll know that but he'll also know with the fans behind us and type of team we are, they'll be in for a game. "

Manchester City have already dropped points against a newly promoted side this season, coming in their 1-1 draw with Wolves.

Asked if he was looking forward to going up against the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss, the 69-year-old Warnock said: "I like to pit my wits against managers with teams I think we can beat! He's just a top class manager. With what he's done, you want your kids to see football like that.

"He goes to the clubs got good backing, signs the best players which gives him a chance having the best teams in the world. But it's all right signing players, you got to get them to blend and that's where he comes in. He makes players better than they are.

"The level they play at is quite fantastic. When you look way he is and listen to players' comments, that's what manager wants, not be everyone's friend but he wants them to respect and do what he says.

"I think they're a unique team, this is a team with everything in their locker. It's a real test for anyone.

"As long as you do your best and prepare the best you can to try and make a game of it. I want to try and have a game against them without putting everyone at the back and defending for our lives."

Cardiff will need 'a lot of luck'

Kevin De Bruyne's tackle on Jazz Richards when the sides last met ruled the Welshman out of action for the rest of the season

Warnock's praise for Guardiola and for City comes despite tension and criticism that followed a feisty FA Cup fourth round game between the sides in February.

Joe Bennett was sent off late on in the game after only receiving a yellow card for a challenge on Leroy Sane that was roundly condemned by pundits.

Warnock insisted that City were guilty of their own challenges that day - citing a challenge from Kevin de Bruyne on Jazz Richards that left the Wales international sidelined for a lengthy spell.

Still, Warnock maintains Bennett's challenge was "a disgrace" and was himself critical of the full-back, but jokingly added: "The reason I did that was because I got stick for days. My kick and rush team did all the damage and I got scathing reports - I thanked him for that. But once again it's an easy target.

"If anything that game gave us a massive lift. We went on to get promoted. That's the way to answer people. That's why we're playing them on merit now.

"They're all top internationals and I don't know how many of their players cost more than our entire squad, but we've earned that right (to play them).

"It's very difficult getting shock (wins) against them, the way they play, they bombard you. You need a lot of luck against them."