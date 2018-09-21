Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Scotland, McGinn, Queen's Park, Hampden, Hearts

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers striker Kyle Lafferty hopes the goals will begin to flow in Europe after he scored his first on the continent for the Ibrox side to claim a draw with Villareal. (Daily Record)

Celtic goal hero Leigh Griffiths says he doesn't know why people keep doubting him after his late header sealed a Europa League victory over Rosenborg. (Scottish Sun)

Brendan Rodgers believes Leigh Griffiths can still improve after netting his 101st goal for Celtic on Thursday night in the Europa League. (Scottish Sun)

Former Dundee goalkeeper Rab Douglas fears Dens Park boss Neil McCann could be sacked if his side lose to Hibernian on Saturday. The Tayside club have lost their first five matches. (Scottish Sun)

Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn has been tipped to take on the leadership previously occupied by Scott Brown in the Scotland team, according to former team-mate and manager Gary Teale. (The Herald)

Queen's Park have claimed the Scottish FA attempted to buy Hampden Park for just £1. (Daily Record)

David Moyes has backed Steven Naismith to shine for Scotland on the back of his goal against Albania in the Nations League (Daily Record)

Craig Levein claims this Hearts squad is his best yet on the back of Sean Clare joining the Tynecastle club. (The Scotsman)