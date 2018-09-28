Scottish Championship
Dunfermline0Partick Thistle0

Dunfermline Athletic v Partick Thistle

Line-ups

Dunfermline

  • 16Robinson
  • 28Craigen
  • 5Durnan
  • 6Ashcroft
  • 3Longridge
  • 11Connolly
  • 12Martin
  • 19Vincent
  • 10Longridge
  • 18El Bakhtaoui
  • 9Ryan

Substitutes

  • 2Williamson
  • 8Beadling
  • 14Devine
  • 15Hippolyte
  • 17Thomson
  • 20Gill
  • 36Muirhead

Partick Thistle

  • 1Bell
  • 2Elliott
  • 5Keown
  • 6McGinty
  • 3Penrice
  • 37Scobbie
  • 7Spittal
  • 8Bannigan
  • 17Slater
  • 19Storey
  • 9Doolan

Substitutes

  • 10Erskine
  • 15Melbourne
  • 18Mbuyi-Mutombo
  • 21Fitzpatrick
  • 23Sneddon
  • 33Quitongo
  • 39Ntambwe
Referee:
Kevin Clancy

Match Stats

Home TeamDunfermlineAway TeamPartick Thistle
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home0
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away2

Live Text

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Tam Scobbie.

Foul by James Vincent (Dunfermline Athletic).

Niall Keown (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Delay in match Niall Keown (Partick Thistle) because of an injury.

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Sean McGinty.

Andy Ryan (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Niall Keown (Partick Thistle).

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by James Penrice.

Craig Slater (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Malaury Martin (Dunfermline Athletic).

Andy Ryan (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Niall Keown (Partick Thistle).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr6411118313
2Inverness CT633094512
3Dundee Utd6321117411
4Ross County632173411
5Partick Thistle7313911-210
6Morton62318629
7Queen of Sth622213768
8Dunfermline7133613-76
9Alloa603338-53
10Falkirk6006313-100
View full Scottish Championship table

