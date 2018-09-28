Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Tam Scobbie.
Dunfermline Athletic v Partick Thistle
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
Line-ups
Dunfermline
- 16Robinson
- 28Craigen
- 5Durnan
- 6Ashcroft
- 3Longridge
- 11Connolly
- 12Martin
- 19Vincent
- 10Longridge
- 18El Bakhtaoui
- 9Ryan
Substitutes
- 2Williamson
- 8Beadling
- 14Devine
- 15Hippolyte
- 17Thomson
- 20Gill
- 36Muirhead
Partick Thistle
- 1Bell
- 2Elliott
- 5Keown
- 6McGinty
- 3Penrice
- 37Scobbie
- 7Spittal
- 8Bannigan
- 17Slater
- 19Storey
- 9Doolan
Substitutes
- 10Erskine
- 15Melbourne
- 18Mbuyi-Mutombo
- 21Fitzpatrick
- 23Sneddon
- 33Quitongo
- 39Ntambwe
- Referee:
- Kevin Clancy
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away2
Live Text
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Tam Scobbie.
Foul by James Vincent (Dunfermline Athletic).
Niall Keown (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay in match Niall Keown (Partick Thistle) because of an injury.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Sean McGinty.
Andy Ryan (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Niall Keown (Partick Thistle).
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by James Penrice.
Craig Slater (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Malaury Martin (Dunfermline Athletic).
Andy Ryan (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Niall Keown (Partick Thistle).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.