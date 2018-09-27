Bristol City v Aston Villa

Jonathan Kodjia is one of four former Bristol City attackers in the Aston Villa squad

Bristol City will be without centre-back Tomas Kalas as the Chelsea loanee recovers from surgery on a broken jaw he sustained in Friday's loss at Wigan.

He adds to a growing Robins injury list including Mo Eisa, Korey Smith, Bailey Wright and Jens Hegeler.

Yannick Bolasie is close to making his first Villa start as the Everton loanee edges towards full fitness after a year out with a knee injury.

He has made three substitute appearances since joining the club.

Meanwhile, the Championship fixture has been put back to a 20:00 BST kick-off at short notice because of an anticipated capacity crowd.

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce told BBC Radio WM:

"We haven't quite got the balance right yet, we've made a lot of mistakes defensively, and we're going to have to be a bit more resilient than we have been at the minute defensively.

"We've tried to be a bit more expansive but for me we're too open at the moment, we haven't quite got the balance correct.

"Fitting into what we did last year is easy for some, but the six that have now joined us will take a bit of time, it's not an excuse, it's the way it is."

Match facts