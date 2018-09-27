Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds United

Ezgjan Alioski's late goal was not enough to prevent Leeds' unbeaten start to the season being ended by Birmingham last Saturday

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa could make changes for the Championship leaders' derby meeting with Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

Having suffered a first league defeat of the season against Birmingham, Leeds could hand Adam Forshaw a first start this campaign, but Pablo Hernandez and Kemar Roofe are unlikely to be fit.

The Owls have Fernando Forestieri available again after suspension.

Defender Jordan Thorniley could feature but Gary Hooper is still injured.

Match facts