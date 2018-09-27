Championship
Sheff Wed19:45Leeds
Venue: Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds United

Ezgjan Alioski
Ezgjan Alioski's late goal was not enough to prevent Leeds' unbeaten start to the season being ended by Birmingham last Saturday
Follow live text commentary from 19:15 BST

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa could make changes for the Championship leaders' derby meeting with Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

Having suffered a first league defeat of the season against Birmingham, Leeds could hand Adam Forshaw a first start this campaign, but Pablo Hernandez and Kemar Roofe are unlikely to be fit.

The Owls have Fernando Forestieri available again after suspension.

Defender Jordan Thorniley could feature but Gary Hooper is still injured.

Match facts

  • Sheffield Wednesday completed a league double over Leeds United last season for the first time since the 1959-60 campaign.
  • Leeds have not lost back-to-back away league visits to Hillsborough against Sheffield Wednesday since April 1965.
  • These sides have not shared a goalless draw in a league match since April 1969, with each of the last 40 meetings seeing at least one goal scored.
  • Sheffield Wednesday are currently enjoying a six-game unbeaten run on home soil (W4 D2) - they last went seven league games unbeaten at the Hillsborough Stadium in February 2017.
  • Since a run of 11 away league games without a victory between December 2017 and April 2018 (D3 L8), Leeds have gone four games without defeat on the road and remain the only unbeaten side away from home in the Championship (P4 W2 D2 L0).
  • Leeds will be glad Wednesday are without Gary Hooper. The striker, who will miss the Yorkshire derby after more than nine months out with a groin injury, has scored a brace in both of his Championship starts against United for the Owls.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds95311971218
2Middlesbrough9531113818
3West Brom952222121017
4Sheff Utd95131511416
5Wigan95131411316
6Derby95131310316
7Brentford94321610615
8Bristol City94231411314
9Nottm Forest9351119214
10Sheff Wed94231414014
11Norwich94231313014
12Blackburn93511111014
13Aston Villa93421514113
14Swansea934276113
15Bolton9333912-312
16QPR9315715-810
17Birmingham916278-19
18Stoke92341216-49
19Rotherham9306614-89
20Reading92251213-18
21Hull9216916-77
22Millwall9135713-66
23Ipswich9054612-65
24Preston9126918-95
View full Championship table

