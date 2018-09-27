Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds United
Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa could make changes for the Championship leaders' derby meeting with Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.
Having suffered a first league defeat of the season against Birmingham, Leeds could hand Adam Forshaw a first start this campaign, but Pablo Hernandez and Kemar Roofe are unlikely to be fit.
The Owls have Fernando Forestieri available again after suspension.
Defender Jordan Thorniley could feature but Gary Hooper is still injured.
Match facts
- Sheffield Wednesday completed a league double over Leeds United last season for the first time since the 1959-60 campaign.
- Leeds have not lost back-to-back away league visits to Hillsborough against Sheffield Wednesday since April 1965.
- These sides have not shared a goalless draw in a league match since April 1969, with each of the last 40 meetings seeing at least one goal scored.
- Sheffield Wednesday are currently enjoying a six-game unbeaten run on home soil (W4 D2) - they last went seven league games unbeaten at the Hillsborough Stadium in February 2017.
- Since a run of 11 away league games without a victory between December 2017 and April 2018 (D3 L8), Leeds have gone four games without defeat on the road and remain the only unbeaten side away from home in the Championship (P4 W2 D2 L0).
- Leeds will be glad Wednesday are without Gary Hooper. The striker, who will miss the Yorkshire derby after more than nine months out with a groin injury, has scored a brace in both of his Championship starts against United for the Owls.