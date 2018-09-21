Europa League: Rangers will think they are in strong position to qualify - Steven Thompson

Scott Arfield (left) and Kyle Lafferty (centre) scored for Rangers

Rangers will believe they are in a strong position to qualify from their Europa League group after their draw in Villarreal, says Steven Thompson.

The former Rangers striker says Steven Gerrard's side "showed character" to come from behind twice in their opening Group G game.

And he says they will relish the visits of Rapid Vienna and Spartak Moscow.

"With two home games coming up, they really will fancy themselves," said the BBC Scotland pundit.

Gerrard had said before travelling to face La Liga outfit Villarreal that his side believed they could qualify despite being "underdogs" as the group's fourth seeds.

And Scott Arfield, then Kyle Lafferty, cancelled out goals from Carlos Bacca and Moreno Gerard to stretch Rangers' unbeaten record in Europe this season to nine games.

"It is a great result for Rangers," Thompson said. "For large parts of the game, you felt Villarreal might have strolled to a victory, with the chances they missed at the start of the second half especially.

"But Rangers showed character and they have shown character throughout this European competition to come back into the game with a really good goal.

"They then switched off and then they lose that second goal, slack defending, but they had character to again come back into the game and Lafferty's goal is fantastic."

Having replaced Alfredo Morelos up front, Lafferty scored his third goal in six games since returning to Rangers from Hearts.

"Lafferty has had to play second fiddle to Morelos and it'll give him so much confidence to get the goal that got Rangers a vital point," said Thompson.