BBC Sport - Irish FA chief Patrick Nelson backs altering months of Irish Premiership season

IFA chief Nelson backs changing Irish League season

  • From the section Irish

Irish FA chief executive Patrick Nelson says the organisation supports changing the months in which the Irish Premiership is played.

NIFL Managing Director Andrew Johnston says the governing body is still considering a variety of options for the future.

Nelson was speaking at the announcement that BBC NI would broadcast 10 Irish Premiership matches and three Irish Cup ties as part of a three-year contract.

Top videos

Video

IFA chief Nelson backs changing Irish League season

  • From the section Irish
Video

My body has been broken and rebuilt - Joshua

  • From the section Boxing
Video

How Troy Deeney's psychologist helps him get 'in the zone'

Video

Debutant Dalot could be at Man Utd for 10 years - Mourinho

Video

Could Mark Chapman make it as an NFL kicker?

Video

Could you match Joshua's workout routine?

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Tony Adams calls for end to gambling sponsorship

  • From the section News
Video

WSL highlights: Yeovil Town 0-7 Arsenal

Video

Cipriani omitted because of form - England boss Jones

Video

How Louise Minchin & others caught the triathlon bug

Video

Peter Crouch: Dressing Room DJ

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Pochettino angry at media 'disrespect'

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you