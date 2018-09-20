BBC Sport - Irish FA chief Patrick Nelson backs altering months of Irish Premiership season
Irish FA chief executive Patrick Nelson says the organisation supports changing the months in which the Irish Premiership is played.
NIFL Managing Director Andrew Johnston says the governing body is still considering a variety of options for the future.
Nelson was speaking at the announcement that BBC NI would broadcast 10 Irish Premiership matches and three Irish Cup ties as part of a three-year contract.