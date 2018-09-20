Match ends, FC København 1, Zenit St Petersburg 1.
FC Copenhagen v Zenit St Petersburg
Line-ups
FC Copenhagen
- 21Joronen
- 22Ankersen
- 19Vavro
- 5BjellandBooked at 68mins
- 20BoilesenBooked at 37mins
- 29Skov
- 10Gonçalves Rodrigues
- 8ThomsenSubstituted forFalk Jensenat 61'minutes
- 7FischerSubstituted forPapagiannopoulosat 90+3'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 28SotiriouSubstituted forGregusat 77'minutes
- 14N'Doye
Substitutes
- 1Andersen
- 3Bengtsson
- 4Papagiannopoulos
- 6Kvist
- 11Kodro
- 16Gregus
- 33Falk Jensen
Zenit St Petersburg
- 99Lunev
- 19Smolnikov
- 6Ivanovic
- 13Novo Neto
- 2Anyukov
- 5Paredes
- 14KuzyaevSubstituted forZabolotnyat 89'minutes
- 20MakSubstituted forMarchisioat 58'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 11DriussiSubstituted forShatovat 79'minutes
- 21Erokhin
- 22DzyubaBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 1Lodygin
- 10Marchisio
- 15Nabiullin
- 17Shatov
- 23Mevlja
- 29Zabolotny
- 33Azevedo Júnior
- Referee:
- Georgi Kabakov
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC København 1, Zenit St Petersburg 1.
Booking
Sotiris Papagiannopoulos (FC København) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Claudio Marchisio (Zenit St Petersburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Dame N'Doye (FC København) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Claudio Marchisio (Zenit St Petersburg).
Substitution
Substitution, FC København. Sotiris Papagiannopoulos replaces Viktor Fischer.
Booking
Artem Dzyuba (Zenit St Petersburg) is shown the yellow card.
Denis Vavro (FC København) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Artem Dzyuba (Zenit St Petersburg).
Foul by Dame N'Doye (FC København).
Branislav Ivanovic (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Zenit St Petersburg. Anton Zabolotny replaces Daler Kuzyaev.
Corner, FC København. Conceded by Artem Dzyuba.
Corner, FC København. Conceded by Alexander Anyukov.
Substitution
Substitution, Zenit St Petersburg. Oleg Shatov replaces Sebastián Driussi.
Substitution
Substitution, FC København. Jan Gregus replaces Pieros Sotiriou.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Leandro Paredes (Zenit St Petersburg) because of an injury.
Foul by Viktor Fischer (FC København).
Leandro Paredes (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Artem Dzyuba (Zenit St Petersburg) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Igor Smolnikov with a cross.
Booking
Andreas Bjelland (FC København) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Andreas Bjelland (FC København).
Alexander Anyukov (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, FC København. Conceded by Andrey Lunev.
Corner, FC København. Conceded by Daler Kuzyaev.
Hand ball by Aleksandr Erokhin (Zenit St Petersburg).
Foul by Dame N'Doye (FC København).
Luís Neto (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! FC København 1, Zenit St Petersburg 1. Pieros Sotiriou (FC København) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Viktor Fischer.
Viktor Fischer (FC København) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Leandro Paredes (Zenit St Petersburg).
Substitution
Substitution, FC København. Rasmus Falk Jensen replaces Nicolaj Thomsen because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Nicolaj Thomsen (FC København) because of an injury.
Offside, Zenit St Petersburg. Alexander Anyukov tries a through ball, but Aleksandr Erokhin is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Branislav Ivanovic (Zenit St Petersburg) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Leandro Paredes with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Zenit St Petersburg. Conceded by Nicolai Boilesen.
Substitution
Substitution, Zenit St Petersburg. Claudio Marchisio replaces Robert Mak.