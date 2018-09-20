Europa League - Group C
FC Copenhagen1Zenit St Petersburg1

FC Copenhagen v Zenit St Petersburg

Line-ups

FC Copenhagen

  • 21Joronen
  • 22Ankersen
  • 19Vavro
  • 5BjellandBooked at 68mins
  • 20BoilesenBooked at 37mins
  • 29Skov
  • 10Gonçalves Rodrigues
  • 8ThomsenSubstituted forFalk Jensenat 61'minutes
  • 7FischerSubstituted forPapagiannopoulosat 90+3'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 28SotiriouSubstituted forGregusat 77'minutes
  • 14N'Doye

Substitutes

  • 1Andersen
  • 3Bengtsson
  • 4Papagiannopoulos
  • 6Kvist
  • 11Kodro
  • 16Gregus
  • 33Falk Jensen

Zenit St Petersburg

  • 99Lunev
  • 19Smolnikov
  • 6Ivanovic
  • 13Novo Neto
  • 2Anyukov
  • 5Paredes
  • 14KuzyaevSubstituted forZabolotnyat 89'minutes
  • 20MakSubstituted forMarchisioat 58'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 11DriussiSubstituted forShatovat 79'minutes
  • 21Erokhin
  • 22DzyubaBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 1Lodygin
  • 10Marchisio
  • 15Nabiullin
  • 17Shatov
  • 23Mevlja
  • 29Zabolotny
  • 33Azevedo Júnior
Referee:
Georgi Kabakov

Match Stats

Home TeamFC CopenhagenAway TeamZenit St Petersburg
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home10
Away8
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home15
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, FC København 1, Zenit St Petersburg 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, FC København 1, Zenit St Petersburg 1.

Booking

Sotiris Papagiannopoulos (FC København) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Claudio Marchisio (Zenit St Petersburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Dame N'Doye (FC København) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Claudio Marchisio (Zenit St Petersburg).

Substitution

Substitution, FC København. Sotiris Papagiannopoulos replaces Viktor Fischer.

Booking

Artem Dzyuba (Zenit St Petersburg) is shown the yellow card.

Denis Vavro (FC København) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Artem Dzyuba (Zenit St Petersburg).

Foul by Dame N'Doye (FC København).

Branislav Ivanovic (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Zenit St Petersburg. Anton Zabolotny replaces Daler Kuzyaev.

Corner, FC København. Conceded by Artem Dzyuba.

Corner, FC København. Conceded by Alexander Anyukov.

Substitution

Substitution, Zenit St Petersburg. Oleg Shatov replaces Sebastián Driussi.

Substitution

Substitution, FC København. Jan Gregus replaces Pieros Sotiriou.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Leandro Paredes (Zenit St Petersburg) because of an injury.

Foul by Viktor Fischer (FC København).

Leandro Paredes (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Artem Dzyuba (Zenit St Petersburg) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Igor Smolnikov with a cross.

Booking

Andreas Bjelland (FC København) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Andreas Bjelland (FC København).

Alexander Anyukov (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, FC København. Conceded by Andrey Lunev.

Corner, FC København. Conceded by Daler Kuzyaev.

Hand ball by Aleksandr Erokhin (Zenit St Petersburg).

Foul by Dame N'Doye (FC København).

Luís Neto (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! FC København 1, Zenit St Petersburg 1. Pieros Sotiriou (FC København) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Viktor Fischer.

Viktor Fischer (FC København) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Leandro Paredes (Zenit St Petersburg).

Substitution

Substitution, FC København. Rasmus Falk Jensen replaces Nicolaj Thomsen because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Nicolaj Thomsen (FC København) because of an injury.

Offside, Zenit St Petersburg. Alexander Anyukov tries a through ball, but Aleksandr Erokhin is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Branislav Ivanovic (Zenit St Petersburg) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Leandro Paredes with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Zenit St Petersburg. Conceded by Nicolai Boilesen.

Substitution

Substitution, Zenit St Petersburg. Claudio Marchisio replaces Robert Mak.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Leverkusen11003213
2Zürich11001013
3Ludogorets100123-10
4AEK Larnaca100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg11003213
2Celtic11001013
3RB Leipzig100123-10
4Rosenborg100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Slavia Prague11001013
2Zenit St Petersburg10101101
3FC Copenhagen10101101
4Bordeaux100101-10

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dinamo Zagreb11004133
2Spartak Trnava11001013
3Anderlecht100101-10
4Fenerbahçe100114-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal11004223
2Sporting11002023
3Vorskla Poltava100124-20
4FK Qarabag100102-20

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan11001013
2Olympiakos10100001
3Real Betis10100001
4F91 Dudelange100101-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rapid Vienna11002023
2Rangers10102201
3Villarreal10102201
4Spartak Moscow100102-20

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Frankfurt11002113
2Lazio11002113
3Apollon Limassol100112-10
4Marseille100112-10

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Besiktas11003123
2KRC Genk11002023
3Sarpsborg 08100113-20
4Malmö FF100102-20

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sevilla11005143
2FK Krasnodar11001013
3Akhisarspor100101-10
4Standard Liege100115-40

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rennes11002113
2FC Astana10102201
3Dynamo Kiev10102201
4FK Jablonec100112-10

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1BATE Borisov11002023
2Chelsea11001013
3PAOK Salonika100101-10
4MOL Vidi100102-20
View full Europa League tables

