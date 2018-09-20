Europa League - Group F
Olympiakos0Real Betis0

Olympiakos v Real Betis

Line-ups

Olympiakos

  • 22Gianniotis
  • 14Elabdellaoui
  • 20Meriah
  • 26Vukovic
  • 21TsimikasBooked at 73mins
  • 10FetfatzidisSubstituted forChristodoulopoulosat 71'minutes
  • 4Camara
  • 5BouchalakisBooked at 21minsSubstituted forNatchoat 35'minutes
  • 56Castelo PodenceSubstituted forTorosidisat 80'minutes
  • 7Fortounis
  • 18Hassan Mahgoub

Substitutes

  • 6Natcho
  • 9Guerrero
  • 11Christodoulopoulos
  • 12dos Santos Torres
  • 25Miranda
  • 35Torosidis
  • 93Malheiro de Sá

Real Betis

  • 1Robles
  • 23Mandi
  • 3García Fernández
  • 12da Silva Júnior
  • 19Barragán
  • 21Lo CelsoSubstituted forInuiat 83'minutesBooked at 84mins
  • 18Guardado
  • 11Tello
  • 17Sánchez RodríguezSubstituted forSanabriaat 80'minutes
  • 16Morón
  • 7LeónSubstituted forCanalesat 72'minutesBooked at 75mins

Substitutes

  • 5Bartra
  • 6Canales
  • 8Inui
  • 9Sanabria
  • 10Boudebouz
  • 13López
  • 20Firpo
Referee:
Daniel Stefanski

Match Stats

Home TeamOlympiakosAway TeamReal Betis
Possession
Home26%
Away74%
Shots
Home9
Away14
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home1
Away6
Fouls
Home16
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Olympiakos 0, Real Betis 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Olympiakos 0, Real Betis 0.

Attempt missed. Sergio Canales (Real Betis) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Andrés Guardado.

Attempt blocked. Aissa Mandi (Real Betis) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Offside, Olympiakos. Konstantinos Fortounis tries a through ball, but Ahmed Hassan Mahgoub is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Sergio Canales (Real Betis) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Antonio Sanabria.

Attempt blocked. Takashi Inui (Real Betis) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Javi García.

Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Vasilis Torosidis.

Attempt blocked. Antonio Barragán (Real Betis) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergio Canales.

Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Yassine Meriah.

Booking

Takashi Inui (Real Betis) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Takashi Inui (Real Betis).

Omar Elabdellaoui (Olympiakos) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Betis. Takashi Inui replaces Giovani Lo Celso.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Betis. Antonio Sanabria replaces Joaquín.

Substitution

Substitution, Olympiakos. Vasilis Torosidis replaces Daniel Podence.

Offside, Olympiakos. Ahmed Hassan Mahgoub tries a through ball, but Yassine Meriah is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Ahmed Hassan Mahgoub (Olympiakos) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Mohamed Camara (Olympiakos) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Sergio Canales (Real Betis) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Sergio Canales (Real Betis).

Daniel Podence (Olympiakos) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Sidnei (Real Betis).

Ahmed Hassan Mahgoub (Olympiakos) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Loren Morón (Real Betis) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Sergio Canales with a cross following a set piece situation.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Konstantinos Tsimikas (Olympiakos) for a bad foul.

Loren Morón (Real Betis) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Konstantinos Tsimikas (Olympiakos).

Corner, Olympiakos. Conceded by Joel Robles.

Attempt saved. Mohamed Camara (Olympiakos) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Betis. Sergio Canales replaces Sergio León.

Substitution

Substitution, Olympiakos. Lazaros Christodoulopoulos replaces Ioannis Fetfatzidis.

Antonio Barragán (Real Betis) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Konstantinos Tsimikas (Olympiakos).

Offside, Olympiakos. Andreas Gianniotis tries a through ball, but Ahmed Hassan Mahgoub is caught offside.

Joaquín (Real Betis) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Mohamed Camara (Olympiakos).

Attempt saved. Sergio León (Real Betis) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Antonio Barragán (Real Betis).

Konstantinos Fortounis (Olympiakos) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Leverkusen11003213
2Zürich11001013
3Ludogorets100123-10
4AEK Larnaca100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg11003213
2Celtic11001013
3RB Leipzig100123-10
4Rosenborg100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Slavia Prague11001013
2Zenit St Petersburg10101101
3FC Copenhagen10101101
4Bordeaux100101-10

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dinamo Zagreb11004133
2Spartak Trnava11001013
3Anderlecht100101-10
4Fenerbahçe100114-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal11004223
2Sporting11002023
3Vorskla Poltava100124-20
4FK Qarabag100102-20

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan11001013
2Olympiakos10100001
3Real Betis10100001
4F91 Dudelange100101-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rapid Vienna11002023
2Rangers10102201
3Villarreal10102201
4Spartak Moscow100102-20

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Frankfurt11002113
2Lazio11002113
3Apollon Limassol100112-10
4Marseille100112-10

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Besiktas11003123
2KRC Genk11002023
3Sarpsborg 08100113-20
4Malmö FF100102-20

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sevilla11005143
2FK Krasnodar11001013
3Akhisarspor100101-10
4Standard Liege100115-40

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rennes11002113
2FC Astana10102201
3Dynamo Kiev10102201
4FK Jablonec100112-10

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1BATE Borisov11002023
2Chelsea11001013
3PAOK Salonika100101-10
4MOL Vidi100102-20
View full Europa League tables

