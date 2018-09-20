Match ends, Olympiakos 0, Real Betis 0.
Olympiakos v Real Betis
Line-ups
Olympiakos
- 22Gianniotis
- 14Elabdellaoui
- 20Meriah
- 26Vukovic
- 21TsimikasBooked at 73mins
- 10FetfatzidisSubstituted forChristodoulopoulosat 71'minutes
- 4Camara
- 5BouchalakisBooked at 21minsSubstituted forNatchoat 35'minutes
- 56Castelo PodenceSubstituted forTorosidisat 80'minutes
- 7Fortounis
- 18Hassan Mahgoub
Substitutes
- 6Natcho
- 9Guerrero
- 11Christodoulopoulos
- 12dos Santos Torres
- 25Miranda
- 35Torosidis
- 93Malheiro de Sá
Real Betis
- 1Robles
- 23Mandi
- 3García Fernández
- 12da Silva Júnior
- 19Barragán
- 21Lo CelsoSubstituted forInuiat 83'minutesBooked at 84mins
- 18Guardado
- 11Tello
- 17Sánchez RodríguezSubstituted forSanabriaat 80'minutes
- 16Morón
- 7LeónSubstituted forCanalesat 72'minutesBooked at 75mins
Substitutes
- 5Bartra
- 6Canales
- 8Inui
- 9Sanabria
- 10Boudebouz
- 13López
- 20Firpo
- Referee:
- Daniel Stefanski
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home26%
- Away74%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Olympiakos 0, Real Betis 0.
Attempt missed. Sergio Canales (Real Betis) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Andrés Guardado.
Attempt blocked. Aissa Mandi (Real Betis) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Offside, Olympiakos. Konstantinos Fortounis tries a through ball, but Ahmed Hassan Mahgoub is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Sergio Canales (Real Betis) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Antonio Sanabria.
Attempt blocked. Takashi Inui (Real Betis) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Javi García.
Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Vasilis Torosidis.
Attempt blocked. Antonio Barragán (Real Betis) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergio Canales.
Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Yassine Meriah.
Booking
Takashi Inui (Real Betis) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Takashi Inui (Real Betis).
Omar Elabdellaoui (Olympiakos) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Betis. Takashi Inui replaces Giovani Lo Celso.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Betis. Antonio Sanabria replaces Joaquín.
Substitution
Substitution, Olympiakos. Vasilis Torosidis replaces Daniel Podence.
Offside, Olympiakos. Ahmed Hassan Mahgoub tries a through ball, but Yassine Meriah is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Ahmed Hassan Mahgoub (Olympiakos) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Mohamed Camara (Olympiakos) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Sergio Canales (Real Betis) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Sergio Canales (Real Betis).
Daniel Podence (Olympiakos) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Sidnei (Real Betis).
Ahmed Hassan Mahgoub (Olympiakos) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Loren Morón (Real Betis) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Sergio Canales with a cross following a set piece situation.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Konstantinos Tsimikas (Olympiakos) for a bad foul.
Loren Morón (Real Betis) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Konstantinos Tsimikas (Olympiakos).
Corner, Olympiakos. Conceded by Joel Robles.
Attempt saved. Mohamed Camara (Olympiakos) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Betis. Sergio Canales replaces Sergio León.
Substitution
Substitution, Olympiakos. Lazaros Christodoulopoulos replaces Ioannis Fetfatzidis.
Antonio Barragán (Real Betis) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Konstantinos Tsimikas (Olympiakos).
Offside, Olympiakos. Andreas Gianniotis tries a through ball, but Ahmed Hassan Mahgoub is caught offside.
Joaquín (Real Betis) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Mohamed Camara (Olympiakos).
Attempt saved. Sergio León (Real Betis) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Antonio Barragán (Real Betis).
Konstantinos Fortounis (Olympiakos) wins a free kick in the defensive half.