F91 Dudelange 0-1 AC Milan: Luxembourg champions lose first Europa League game
Luxembourg champions F91 Dudelange suffered a narrow defeat by AC Milan in their first Europa League group game.
Dudelange have made history by becoming the first club from Luxembourg to reach the Europa League group stage.
Their Group F opener with seven-time European champions Milan was switched from their 2,558-seater ground to the national stadium, which holds 8,125.
And Gonzalo Higuain's second-half goal was all that separated the sides at Luxembourg City's Stade Josy Barthel.
Milan paid 18m euros (£16m) just to sign Higuain on loan for 2018-19, while Dudelange's annual budget is 2.5m euros (£2.21m).
Their run through the qualifying rounds has earned them 3m euros (£2.66m) already and they will face Real Betis and Olympiakos before playing the return game with Milan at the San Siro, which has a capacity of 80,018, on Thursday, 29 November.
Line-ups
F91 Dudelange
- 33Frising
- 4MalgetBooked at 58minsSubstituted forJordanovat 84'minutes
- 5Schnell
- 26PrempehBooked at 56mins
- 39El HritiSubstituted forMélisseat 80'minutes
- 10Stolz
- 14Couturier
- 22Rosa da CruzSubstituted forStumpfat 75'minutes
- 6Kruska
- 77Turpel
- 9Sinani
Substitutes
- 8Pokar
- 12Bonnefoi
- 19Jensen
- 21Stumpf
- 24Jordanov
- 27Mélisse
- 28Perez
AC Milan
- 25Reina
- 20AbateBooked at 11mins
- 33Caldara
- 13RomagnoliBooked at 39mins
- 93Laxalt
- 16BertolacciSubstituted forKessiéat 70'minutes
- 14Bakayoko
- 4MauriSubstituted forCalhanogluat 80'minutes
- 7Castillejo Azuaga
- 9Higuaín
- 11BoriniSubstituted forHalilovicat 88'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Calabria
- 10Calhanoglu
- 17Zapata
- 21Biglia
- 77Halilovic
- 79Kessié
- 99Donnarumma
- Referee:
- Srdjan Jovanovic
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away5
- Corners
- Home3
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home20
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, F91 Dudelange 0, Milan 1.
Diego Laxalt (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marc-André Kruska (F91 Dudelange).
Corner, Milan. Conceded by Jerry Prempeh.
Attempt blocked. Franck Kessié (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu.
Foul by Tiemoué Bakayoko (Milan).
Marc-André Kruska (F91 Dudelange) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Gonzalo Higuaín (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tom Schnell (F91 Dudelange).
Attempt missed. Clement Couturier (F91 Dudelange) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Patrick Stumpf with a headed pass.
Attempt blocked. Alen Halilovic (Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Franck Kessié.
Franck Kessié (Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Danel Sinani (F91 Dudelange).
Substitution
Substitution, Milan. Alen Halilovic replaces Fabio Borini.
Foul by Samu Castillejo (Milan).
Clement Couturier (F91 Dudelange) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Milan. Conceded by Jerry Prempeh.
Attempt blocked. Mattia Caldara (Milan) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Hakan Calhanoglu (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Fabio Borini.
Substitution
Substitution, F91 Dudelange. Edisson Jordanov replaces Kevin Malget.
Attempt missed. Hakan Calhanoglu (Milan) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt saved. Gonzalo Higuaín (Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu.
Samu Castillejo (Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Bryan Mélisse (F91 Dudelange).
José Reina (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Patrick Stumpf (F91 Dudelange).
Substitution
Substitution, Milan. Hakan Calhanoglu replaces José Mauri.
Substitution
Substitution, F91 Dudelange. Bryan Mélisse replaces Aniss El Hriti.
Corner, F91 Dudelange. Conceded by Ignazio Abate.
Attempt missed. Alessio Romagnoli (Milan) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Fabio Borini with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Milan. Conceded by Tom Schnell.
Offside, Milan. Ignazio Abate tries a through ball, but Franck Kessié is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, F91 Dudelange. Patrick Stumpf replaces Stélvio.
Attempt saved. José Mauri (Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Samu Castillejo (Milan).
Clement Couturier (F91 Dudelange) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Milan. Franck Kessié replaces Andrea Bertolacci.
Fabio Borini (Milan) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box. Assisted by Samu Castillejo with a cross.
Attempt saved. Dominik Stolz (F91 Dudelange) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Stélvio.