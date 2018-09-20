Europa League - Group F
F91 Dudelange0AC Milan1

F91 Dudelange 0-1 AC Milan: Luxembourg champions lose first Europa League game

Dudelange's Stelvio da Cruz challenges Milan's Tiemoue Bakayoko
Chelsea signed Tiemoue Bakayoko in a £40m deal last summer before sending him on loan to Milan for 2018-19

Luxembourg champions F91 Dudelange suffered a narrow defeat by AC Milan in their first Europa League group game.

Dudelange have made history by becoming the first club from Luxembourg to reach the Europa League group stage.

Their Group F opener with seven-time European champions Milan was switched from their 2,558-seater ground to the national stadium, which holds 8,125.

And Gonzalo Higuain's second-half goal was all that separated the sides at Luxembourg City's Stade Josy Barthel.

Milan paid 18m euros (£16m) just to sign Higuain on loan for 2018-19, while Dudelange's annual budget is 2.5m euros (£2.21m).

Their run through the qualifying rounds has earned them 3m euros (£2.66m) already and they will face Real Betis and Olympiakos before playing the return game with Milan at the San Siro, which has a capacity of 80,018, on Thursday, 29 November.

The Great Duchess Maria Theresa and Great Duke Henry of Luxembourg
Guests at the Stade Josy Barthel included the Great Duchess Maria Theresa and Great Duke Henri of Luxembourg

Line-ups

F91 Dudelange

  • 33Frising
  • 4MalgetBooked at 58minsSubstituted forJordanovat 84'minutes
  • 5Schnell
  • 26PrempehBooked at 56mins
  • 39El HritiSubstituted forMélisseat 80'minutes
  • 10Stolz
  • 14Couturier
  • 22Rosa da CruzSubstituted forStumpfat 75'minutes
  • 6Kruska
  • 77Turpel
  • 9Sinani

Substitutes

  • 8Pokar
  • 12Bonnefoi
  • 19Jensen
  • 21Stumpf
  • 24Jordanov
  • 27Mélisse
  • 28Perez

AC Milan

  • 25Reina
  • 20AbateBooked at 11mins
  • 33Caldara
  • 13RomagnoliBooked at 39mins
  • 93Laxalt
  • 16BertolacciSubstituted forKessiéat 70'minutes
  • 14Bakayoko
  • 4MauriSubstituted forCalhanogluat 80'minutes
  • 7Castillejo Azuaga
  • 9Higuaín
  • 11BoriniSubstituted forHalilovicat 88'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Calabria
  • 10Calhanoglu
  • 17Zapata
  • 21Biglia
  • 77Halilovic
  • 79Kessié
  • 99Donnarumma
Referee:
Srdjan Jovanovic

Match Stats

Home TeamF91 DudelangeAway TeamAC Milan
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home4
Away18
Shots on Target
Home1
Away5
Corners
Home3
Away10
Fouls
Home20
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, F91 Dudelange 0, Milan 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, F91 Dudelange 0, Milan 1.

Diego Laxalt (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marc-André Kruska (F91 Dudelange).

Corner, Milan. Conceded by Jerry Prempeh.

Attempt blocked. Franck Kessié (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu.

Foul by Tiemoué Bakayoko (Milan).

Marc-André Kruska (F91 Dudelange) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Gonzalo Higuaín (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Tom Schnell (F91 Dudelange).

Attempt missed. Clement Couturier (F91 Dudelange) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Patrick Stumpf with a headed pass.

Attempt blocked. Alen Halilovic (Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Franck Kessié.

Franck Kessié (Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Danel Sinani (F91 Dudelange).

Substitution

Substitution, Milan. Alen Halilovic replaces Fabio Borini.

Foul by Samu Castillejo (Milan).

Clement Couturier (F91 Dudelange) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Milan. Conceded by Jerry Prempeh.

Attempt blocked. Mattia Caldara (Milan) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Hakan Calhanoglu (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Fabio Borini.

Substitution

Substitution, F91 Dudelange. Edisson Jordanov replaces Kevin Malget.

Attempt missed. Hakan Calhanoglu (Milan) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.

Attempt saved. Gonzalo Higuaín (Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu.

Samu Castillejo (Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Bryan Mélisse (F91 Dudelange).

José Reina (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Patrick Stumpf (F91 Dudelange).

Substitution

Substitution, Milan. Hakan Calhanoglu replaces José Mauri.

Substitution

Substitution, F91 Dudelange. Bryan Mélisse replaces Aniss El Hriti.

Corner, F91 Dudelange. Conceded by Ignazio Abate.

Attempt missed. Alessio Romagnoli (Milan) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Fabio Borini with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Milan. Conceded by Tom Schnell.

Offside, Milan. Ignazio Abate tries a through ball, but Franck Kessié is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, F91 Dudelange. Patrick Stumpf replaces Stélvio.

Attempt saved. José Mauri (Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Samu Castillejo (Milan).

Clement Couturier (F91 Dudelange) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Milan. Franck Kessié replaces Andrea Bertolacci.

Fabio Borini (Milan) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box. Assisted by Samu Castillejo with a cross.

Attempt saved. Dominik Stolz (F91 Dudelange) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Stélvio.

Find out more

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Leverkusen11003213
2Zürich11001013
3Ludogorets100123-10
4AEK Larnaca100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg11003213
2Celtic11001013
3RB Leipzig100123-10
4Rosenborg100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Slavia Prague11001013
2Zenit St Petersburg10101101
3FC Copenhagen10101101
4Bordeaux100101-10

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dinamo Zagreb11004133
2Spartak Trnava11001013
3Anderlecht100101-10
4Fenerbahçe100114-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal11004223
2Sporting11002023
3Vorskla Poltava100124-20
4FK Qarabag100102-20

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan11001013
2Olympiakos10100001
3Real Betis10100001
4F91 Dudelange100101-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rapid Vienna11002023
2Rangers10102201
3Villarreal10102201
4Spartak Moscow100102-20

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Frankfurt11002113
2Lazio11002113
3Apollon Limassol100112-10
4Marseille100112-10

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Besiktas11003123
2KRC Genk11002023
3Sarpsborg 08100113-20
4Malmö FF100102-20

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sevilla11005143
2FK Krasnodar11001013
3Akhisarspor100101-10
4Standard Liege100115-40

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rennes11002113
2FC Astana10102201
3Dynamo Kiev10102201
4FK Jablonec100112-10

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1BATE Borisov11002023
2Chelsea11001013
3PAOK Salonika100101-10
4MOL Vidi100102-20
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you