F91 Dudelange 0-1 AC Milan: Luxembourg champions lose first Europa League game

Chelsea signed Tiemoue Bakayoko in a £40m deal last summer before sending him on loan to Milan for 2018-19

Luxembourg champions F91 Dudelange suffered a narrow defeat by AC Milan in their first Europa League group game.

Dudelange have made history by becoming the first club from Luxembourg to reach the Europa League group stage.

Their Group F opener with seven-time European champions Milan was switched from their 2,558-seater ground to the national stadium, which holds 8,125.

And Gonzalo Higuain's second-half goal was all that separated the sides at Luxembourg City's Stade Josy Barthel.

Milan paid 18m euros (£16m) just to sign Higuain on loan for 2018-19, while Dudelange's annual budget is 2.5m euros (£2.21m).

Their run through the qualifying rounds has earned them 3m euros (£2.66m) already and they will face Real Betis and Olympiakos before playing the return game with Milan at the San Siro, which has a capacity of 80,018, on Thursday, 29 November.

Guests at the Stade Josy Barthel included the Great Duchess Maria Theresa and Great Duke Henri of Luxembourg