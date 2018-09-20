Foul by Dejan Ljubicic (SK Rapid Wien).
Rapid Vienna v Spartak Moscow
Line-ups
Rapid Vienna
- 1Strebinger
- 3Müldür
- 6Sonnleitner
- 4Barac
- 19Potzmann
- 39LjubicicBooked at 11mins
- 8Schwab
- 10Murg
- 28Knasmüllner
- 97Ivan
- 29Alar
Substitutes
- 9Berisha
- 15Martic
- 20Hofmann
- 21Knoflach
- 22Pavlovic
- 24Auer
- 25Kostic
Spartak Moscow
- 98Maksimenko
- 92Rasskazov
- 16Bocchetti
- 14Dzhikiya
- 25Melgarejo
- 40Timofeev
- 11Lucas Martins
- 47Zobnin
- 27Lomovitskiy
- 9Mendes Andrade
- 99Rocha Neves
Substitutes
- 3Petkovic
- 19Samedov
- 22Ignatov
- 23Kombarov
- 32Rebrov
- 71Popov
- 88Tashaev
- Referee:
- Alain Bieri
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away1
Live Text
Fernando (Spartak Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fernando (Spartak Moscow).
Thomas Murg (SK Rapid Wien) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Christoph Knasmüllner (SK Rapid Wien) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Deni Alar.
Zé Luís (Spartak Moscow) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Mateo Barac (SK Rapid Wien).
Pedro Rocha (Spartak Moscow) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mert Müldür (SK Rapid Wien).
Offside, Spartak Moscow. Zé Luís tries a through ball, but Pedro Rocha is caught offside.
Roman Zobnin (Spartak Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Christoph Knasmüllner (SK Rapid Wien).
Corner, Spartak Moscow. Conceded by Thomas Murg.
Zé Luís (Spartak Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mario Sonnleitner (SK Rapid Wien).
Attempt saved. Thomas Murg (SK Rapid Wien) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Deni Alar.
Attempt missed. Christoph Knasmüllner (SK Rapid Wien) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Andrei Ivan.
Corner, Spartak Moscow. Conceded by Marvin Potzmann.
Attempt saved. Artem Timofeev (Spartak Moscow) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Dejan Ljubicic (SK Rapid Wien) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Fernando (Spartak Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dejan Ljubicic (SK Rapid Wien).
Roman Zobnin (Spartak Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dejan Ljubicic (SK Rapid Wien).
Foul by Marvin Potzmann (SK Rapid Wien).
Alexander Lomovitskiy (Spartak Moscow) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Mateo Barac (SK Rapid Wien) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Christoph Knasmüllner with a cross following a corner.
Corner, SK Rapid Wien. Conceded by Salvatore Bocchetti.
Offside, Spartak Moscow. Roman Zobnin tries a through ball, but Pedro Rocha is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Deni Alar (SK Rapid Wien) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Stefan Schwab.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.