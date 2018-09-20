Europa League - Group G
Rapid Vienna0Spartak Moscow0

Rapid Vienna v Spartak Moscow

Line-ups

Rapid Vienna

  • 1Strebinger
  • 3Müldür
  • 6Sonnleitner
  • 4Barac
  • 19Potzmann
  • 39LjubicicBooked at 11mins
  • 8Schwab
  • 10Murg
  • 28Knasmüllner
  • 97Ivan
  • 29Alar

Substitutes

  • 9Berisha
  • 15Martic
  • 20Hofmann
  • 21Knoflach
  • 22Pavlovic
  • 24Auer
  • 25Kostic

Spartak Moscow

  • 98Maksimenko
  • 92Rasskazov
  • 16Bocchetti
  • 14Dzhikiya
  • 25Melgarejo
  • 40Timofeev
  • 11Lucas Martins
  • 47Zobnin
  • 27Lomovitskiy
  • 9Mendes Andrade
  • 99Rocha Neves

Substitutes

  • 3Petkovic
  • 19Samedov
  • 22Ignatov
  • 23Kombarov
  • 32Rebrov
  • 71Popov
  • 88Tashaev
Referee:
Alain Bieri

Match Stats

Home TeamRapid ViennaAway TeamSpartak Moscow
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home5
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home8
Away1

Live Text

Foul by Dejan Ljubicic (SK Rapid Wien).

Fernando (Spartak Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Fernando (Spartak Moscow).

Thomas Murg (SK Rapid Wien) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Christoph Knasmüllner (SK Rapid Wien) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Deni Alar.

Zé Luís (Spartak Moscow) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Mateo Barac (SK Rapid Wien).

Pedro Rocha (Spartak Moscow) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Mert Müldür (SK Rapid Wien).

Offside, Spartak Moscow. Zé Luís tries a through ball, but Pedro Rocha is caught offside.

Roman Zobnin (Spartak Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Christoph Knasmüllner (SK Rapid Wien).

Corner, Spartak Moscow. Conceded by Thomas Murg.

Zé Luís (Spartak Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mario Sonnleitner (SK Rapid Wien).

Attempt saved. Thomas Murg (SK Rapid Wien) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Deni Alar.

Attempt missed. Christoph Knasmüllner (SK Rapid Wien) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Andrei Ivan.

Corner, Spartak Moscow. Conceded by Marvin Potzmann.

Attempt saved. Artem Timofeev (Spartak Moscow) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Booking

Dejan Ljubicic (SK Rapid Wien) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Fernando (Spartak Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dejan Ljubicic (SK Rapid Wien).

Roman Zobnin (Spartak Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dejan Ljubicic (SK Rapid Wien).

Foul by Marvin Potzmann (SK Rapid Wien).

Alexander Lomovitskiy (Spartak Moscow) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Mateo Barac (SK Rapid Wien) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Christoph Knasmüllner with a cross following a corner.

Corner, SK Rapid Wien. Conceded by Salvatore Bocchetti.

Offside, Spartak Moscow. Roman Zobnin tries a through ball, but Pedro Rocha is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Deni Alar (SK Rapid Wien) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Stefan Schwab.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AEK Larnaca00000000
2B Leverkusen00000000
3Ludogorets00000000
4Zürich00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic00000000
2RB Salzburg00000000
3RB Leipzig00000000
4Rosenborg00000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bordeaux00000000
2FC Copenhagen00000000
3Slavia Prague00000000
4Zenit St Petersburg00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dinamo Zagreb00000000
2Fenerbahçe00000000
3Anderlecht00000000
4Spartak Trnava00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal00000000
2FK Qarabag00000000
3Sporting00000000
4Vorskla Poltava00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1F91 Dudelange00000000
2AC Milan00000000
3Olympiakos00000000
4Real Betis00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal11001013
2Rapid Vienna10100001
3Spartak Moscow10100001
4Rangers100101-10

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lazio11001013
2Marseille11001013
3Apollon Limassol100101-10
4Frankfurt100101-10

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Besiktas10100001
2KRC Genk10100001
3Malmö FF10100001
4Sarpsborg 0810100001

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FK Krasnodar11001013
2Sevilla11001013
3Akhisarspor100101-10
4Standard Liege100101-10

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Astana10101101
2Dynamo Kiev10101101
3FK Jablonec10100001
4Rennes10100001

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1BATE Borisov11001013
2Chelsea11001013
3MOL Vidi100101-10
4PAOK Salonika100101-10
View full Europa League tables

