Foul by Aleksandar Filipovic (BATE Borisov).
MOL Vidi v BATE Borisov
-
- From the section European Football
Line-ups
MOL Vidi
- 12Tujvel
- 5Fiola
- 23Juhász
- 3Souza dos Santos
- 22dos Santos TavaresBooked at 13mins
- 11Nego
- 8Hadzic
- 19Nikolov
- 10Kovács
- 77MilanovBooked at 30mins
- 44Scepovic
Substitutes
- 13Berecz
- 15Hodzic
- 17Pátkai
- 25Tamas
- 51Harsfalvi
- 55Toth
- 65Hangya
BATE Borisov
- 48Scherbitski
- 33Polyakov
- 19Milunovic
- 21Filipenko
- 4Filipovic
- 25Baga
- 5Yablonski
- 8Dragun
- 10Ivanic
- 24Tuominen
- 22Stasevich
Substitutes
- 7Berezkin
- 15Skavysh
- 17Rios
- 18Kizito
- 35Chichkan
- 42Volodko
- 62Gordeychuk
- Referee:
- Mads Kristoffersen
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away5
Live Text
Loic Nego (MOL Vidi) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Georgi Milanov (MOL Vidi) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Stanislav Dragun (BATE Borisov) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Georgi Milanov (MOL Vidi).
Attempt missed. Igor Stasevich (BATE Borisov) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Mirko Ivanic.
Goal!
Goal! MOL Vidi 0, BATE Borisov 1. Jasse Tuominen (BATE Borisov) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Evgeni Yablonski.
Nemanja Milunovic (BATE Borisov) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by István Kovács (MOL Vidi).
Attempt blocked. Georgi Milanov (MOL Vidi) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Loic Nego.
Attempt saved. Mirko Ivanic (BATE Borisov) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Egor Filipenko.
Corner, MOL Vidi. Conceded by Igor Stasevich.
Foul by Jasse Tuominen (BATE Borisov).
Boban Nikolov (MOL Vidi) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, BATE Borisov. Conceded by Attila Fiola.
Corner, MOL Vidi. Conceded by Egor Filipenko.
Corner, MOL Vidi. Conceded by Denis Polyakov.
Booking
Stopira (MOL Vidi) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Denis Polyakov (BATE Borisov) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stopira (MOL Vidi).
Foul by Jasse Tuominen (BATE Borisov).
Roland Juhász (MOL Vidi) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Boban Nikolov (MOL Vidi) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stanislav Dragun (BATE Borisov).
Attempt missed. Boban Nikolov (MOL Vidi) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by István Kovács.
Attempt missed. István Kovács (MOL Vidi) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Loic Nego.
Boban Nikolov (MOL Vidi) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stanislav Dragun (BATE Borisov).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.