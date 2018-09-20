Europa League - Group L
MOL Vidi0BATE Borisov1

MOL Vidi v BATE Borisov

Line-ups

MOL Vidi

  • 12Tujvel
  • 5Fiola
  • 23Juhász
  • 3Souza dos Santos
  • 22dos Santos TavaresBooked at 13mins
  • 11Nego
  • 8Hadzic
  • 19Nikolov
  • 10Kovács
  • 77MilanovBooked at 30mins
  • 44Scepovic

Substitutes

  • 13Berecz
  • 15Hodzic
  • 17Pátkai
  • 25Tamas
  • 51Harsfalvi
  • 55Toth
  • 65Hangya

BATE Borisov

  • 48Scherbitski
  • 33Polyakov
  • 19Milunovic
  • 21Filipenko
  • 4Filipovic
  • 25Baga
  • 5Yablonski
  • 8Dragun
  • 10Ivanic
  • 24Tuominen
  • 22Stasevich

Substitutes

  • 7Berezkin
  • 15Skavysh
  • 17Rios
  • 18Kizito
  • 35Chichkan
  • 42Volodko
  • 62Gordeychuk
Referee:
Mads Kristoffersen

Match Stats

Home TeamMOL VidiAway TeamBATE Borisov
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home3
Away3
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away5

Live Text

Foul by Aleksandar Filipovic (BATE Borisov).

Loic Nego (MOL Vidi) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Booking

Georgi Milanov (MOL Vidi) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Stanislav Dragun (BATE Borisov) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Georgi Milanov (MOL Vidi).

Attempt missed. Igor Stasevich (BATE Borisov) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Mirko Ivanic.

Goal!

Goal! MOL Vidi 0, BATE Borisov 1. Jasse Tuominen (BATE Borisov) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Evgeni Yablonski.

Nemanja Milunovic (BATE Borisov) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by István Kovács (MOL Vidi).

Attempt blocked. Georgi Milanov (MOL Vidi) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Loic Nego.

Attempt saved. Mirko Ivanic (BATE Borisov) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Egor Filipenko.

Corner, MOL Vidi. Conceded by Igor Stasevich.

Foul by Jasse Tuominen (BATE Borisov).

Boban Nikolov (MOL Vidi) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, BATE Borisov. Conceded by Attila Fiola.

Corner, MOL Vidi. Conceded by Egor Filipenko.

Corner, MOL Vidi. Conceded by Denis Polyakov.

Booking

Stopira (MOL Vidi) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Denis Polyakov (BATE Borisov) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Stopira (MOL Vidi).

Foul by Jasse Tuominen (BATE Borisov).

Roland Juhász (MOL Vidi) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Boban Nikolov (MOL Vidi) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Stanislav Dragun (BATE Borisov).

Attempt missed. Boban Nikolov (MOL Vidi) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by István Kovács.

Attempt missed. István Kovács (MOL Vidi) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Loic Nego.

Boban Nikolov (MOL Vidi) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Stanislav Dragun (BATE Borisov).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AEK Larnaca00000000
2B Leverkusen00000000
3Ludogorets00000000
4Zürich00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic00000000
2RB Salzburg00000000
3RB Leipzig00000000
4Rosenborg00000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bordeaux00000000
2FC Copenhagen00000000
3Slavia Prague00000000
4Zenit St Petersburg00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dinamo Zagreb00000000
2Fenerbahçe00000000
3Anderlecht00000000
4Spartak Trnava00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal00000000
2FK Qarabag00000000
3Sporting00000000
4Vorskla Poltava00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1F91 Dudelange00000000
2AC Milan00000000
3Olympiakos00000000
4Real Betis00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal11001013
2Rapid Vienna10100001
3Spartak Moscow10100001
4Rangers100101-10

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lazio11001013
2Marseille11001013
3Apollon Limassol100101-10
4Frankfurt100101-10

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Besiktas10100001
2KRC Genk10100001
3Malmö FF10100001
4Sarpsborg 0810100001

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FK Krasnodar11001013
2Sevilla11001013
3Akhisarspor100101-10
4Standard Liege100101-10

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Astana10101101
2Dynamo Kiev10101101
3FK Jablonec10100001
4Rennes10100001

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1BATE Borisov11001013
2Chelsea11001013
3MOL Vidi100101-10
4PAOK Salonika100101-10
View full Europa League tables

