Europa League - Group H
Marseille1Frankfurt0

Marseille v Eintracht Frankfurt

Line-ups

Marseille

  • 16Pelé
  • 17Sarr
  • 23RamiSubstituted forDiasat 7'minutes
  • 15Caleta-Car
  • 4Kamara
  • 27Lopez
  • 12Strootman
  • 26Thauvin
  • 10Payet
  • 5Ocampos
  • 28Germain

Substitutes

  • 2H Sakai
  • 7Radonjic
  • 8Sanson
  • 11Mitroglou
  • 18Amavi
  • 19Dias
  • 40Escales

Frankfurt

  • 31Trapp
  • 24da Costa
  • 19Abraham
  • 2Ndicka
  • 15WillemsBooked at 15mins
  • 20Hasebe
  • 16Torró
  • 6de Guzmán
  • 11Gacinovic
  • 9Haller
  • 10Kostic

Substitutes

  • 3Falette
  • 5Fernandes
  • 8Jovic
  • 23Russ
  • 26Beyreuther
  • 27Müller
  • 37Zimmermann
Referee:
Matej Jug

Match Stats

Home TeamMarseilleAway TeamFrankfurt
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home3
Away1
Shots on Target
Home3
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away1

Live Text

Attempt saved. Valère Germain (Marseille) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Boubacar Kamara (Marseille).

Mijat Gacinovic (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Marseille. Yohann Pelé tries a through ball, but Valère Germain is caught offside.

Offside, Marseille. Luiz Gustavo tries a through ball, but Valère Germain is caught offside.

Offside, Eintracht Frankfurt. Kevin Trapp tries a through ball, but Filip Kostic is caught offside.

Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by Boubacar Kamara.

Booking

Jetro Willems (Eintracht Frankfurt) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Florian Thauvin (Marseille) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jetro Willems (Eintracht Frankfurt).

Attempt missed. Danny da Costa (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Lucas Torró with a headed pass following a set piece situation.

Foul by Luiz Gustavo (Marseille).

Sébastien Haller (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Maxime Lopez (Marseille).

Makoto Hasebe (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Marseille. Conceded by Kevin Trapp.

Attempt saved. Valère Germain (Marseille) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Dimitri Payet with a cross.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Substitution

Substitution, Marseille. Luiz Gustavo replaces Adil Rami because of an injury.

Delay in match Adil Rami (Marseille) because of an injury.

Goal!

Goal! Marseille 1, Eintracht Frankfurt 0. Lucas Ocampos (Marseille) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Florian Thauvin with a cross.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AEK Larnaca00000000
2B Leverkusen00000000
3Ludogorets00000000
4Zürich00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic00000000
2RB Salzburg00000000
3RB Leipzig00000000
4Rosenborg00000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bordeaux00000000
2FC Copenhagen00000000
3Slavia Prague00000000
4Zenit St Petersburg00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dinamo Zagreb00000000
2Fenerbahçe00000000
3Anderlecht00000000
4Spartak Trnava00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal00000000
2FK Qarabag00000000
3Sporting00000000
4Vorskla Poltava00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1F91 Dudelange00000000
2AC Milan00000000
3Olympiakos00000000
4Real Betis00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal11001013
2Rapid Vienna10100001
3Spartak Moscow10100001
4Rangers100101-10

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lazio11001013
2Marseille11001013
3Apollon Limassol100101-10
4Frankfurt100101-10

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Besiktas10100001
2KRC Genk10100001
3Malmö FF10100001
4Sarpsborg 0810100001

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FK Krasnodar11001013
2Sevilla11001013
3Akhisarspor100101-10
4Standard Liege100101-10

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Astana10101101
2Dynamo Kiev10101101
3FK Jablonec10100001
4Rennes10100001

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1BATE Borisov11001013
2Chelsea11001013
3MOL Vidi100101-10
4PAOK Salonika100101-10
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you