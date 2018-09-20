Attempt saved. Valère Germain (Marseille) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Marseille v Eintracht Frankfurt
- From the section European Football
Line-ups
Marseille
- 16Pelé
- 17Sarr
- 23RamiSubstituted forDiasat 7'minutes
- 15Caleta-Car
- 4Kamara
- 27Lopez
- 12Strootman
- 26Thauvin
- 10Payet
- 5Ocampos
- 28Germain
Substitutes
- 2H Sakai
- 7Radonjic
- 8Sanson
- 11Mitroglou
- 18Amavi
- 19Dias
- 40Escales
Frankfurt
- 31Trapp
- 24da Costa
- 19Abraham
- 2Ndicka
- 15WillemsBooked at 15mins
- 20Hasebe
- 16Torró
- 6de Guzmán
- 11Gacinovic
- 9Haller
- 10Kostic
Substitutes
- 3Falette
- 5Fernandes
- 8Jovic
- 23Russ
- 26Beyreuther
- 27Müller
- 37Zimmermann
- Referee:
- Matej Jug
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away1
Live Text
Foul by Boubacar Kamara (Marseille).
Mijat Gacinovic (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Marseille. Yohann Pelé tries a through ball, but Valère Germain is caught offside.
Offside, Marseille. Luiz Gustavo tries a through ball, but Valère Germain is caught offside.
Offside, Eintracht Frankfurt. Kevin Trapp tries a through ball, but Filip Kostic is caught offside.
Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by Boubacar Kamara.
Booking
Jetro Willems (Eintracht Frankfurt) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Florian Thauvin (Marseille) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jetro Willems (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Attempt missed. Danny da Costa (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Lucas Torró with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
Foul by Luiz Gustavo (Marseille).
Sébastien Haller (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Maxime Lopez (Marseille).
Makoto Hasebe (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Marseille. Conceded by Kevin Trapp.
Attempt saved. Valère Germain (Marseille) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Dimitri Payet with a cross.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Marseille. Luiz Gustavo replaces Adil Rami because of an injury.
Delay in match Adil Rami (Marseille) because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Marseille 1, Eintracht Frankfurt 0. Lucas Ocampos (Marseille) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Florian Thauvin with a cross.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.