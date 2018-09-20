Attempt missed. Bastos (Lazio) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Luis Alberto with a cross following a set piece situation.
Lazio v Apollon Limassol
Line-ups
Lazio
- 24Proto
- 15Jacinto Quissanga
- 33Acerbi
- 22Cáceres
- 8Basta
- 96Murgia
- 25Badelj
- 21Milinkovic-Savic
- 14Durmisi
- 20Caicedo
- 10Romero Alconchel
Substitutes
- 6Leiva
- 13Fortuna dos Santos
- 17Immobile
- 19Lulic
- 23Guerrieri
- 32Cataldi
- 77Marusic
Apollon Limassol
- 83Esteves do Vale
- 17Guerra Cunha
- 44Yuste CantonBooked at 21mins
- 22Roberge
- 88Vasiliou
- 5Sachetti
- 25Kyriakou
- 14Pereyra
- 26Papoulis
- 30Schembri
- 99Maglica
Substitutes
- 10Markovic
- 11Zelaya
- 19Carayol
- 20Soumah
- 28Stylianou
- 46Kissas
- 77Sardinero Corpa
- Referee:
- Aliyar Aghayev
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away3
Live Text
Hand ball by Giorgos Vasiliou (Apollon Limassol).
André Schembri (Apollon Limassol) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Bastos (Lazio).
Attempt missed. Felipe Caicedo (Lazio) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
Booking
Héctor Yuste Canton (Apollon Limassol) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Héctor Yuste Canton (Apollon Limassol).
Felipe Caicedo (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Facundo Pereyra (Apollon Limassol) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Fotis Papoulis.
Attempt missed. Felipe Caicedo (Lazio) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Lazio 1, Apollon Limassol 0. Luis Alberto (Lazio) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Felipe Caicedo following a fast break.
Foul by Bastos (Lazio).
André Schembri (Apollon Limassol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Apollon Limassol. Conceded by Martín Cáceres.
Foul by Bastos (Lazio).
André Schembri (Apollon Limassol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Felipe Caicedo (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Giorgos Vasiliou (Apollon Limassol).
Attempt missed. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Bruno Vale.
Attempt saved. Alessandro Murgia (Lazio) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Felipe Caicedo.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.